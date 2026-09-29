Amnesty International condemns arrest of five men wearing “Tinubu Must Go” T-Shirt in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Amnesty International (AI) has condemned the reported detention of five men by the Borno State Police Command for allegedly wearing T-shirts bearing the inscription, “Tinubu Must Go,” in Maiduguri.

The statement, which was circulating on social media on Tuesday and attributed to AI, could not be independently verified as of press time.

The statement identified the men as Baba Aji Gremami, Mustapha Abba Yemen, Abacha Mohammed Ali, Adam Umar Gubio and Abdulhamid Mohammed.

It alleged that the men were remanded in prison after being accused of intending to cause a breach of public peace around the West-End Roundabout/Flyover area of Maiduguri.

According to the statement, wearing a T-shirt expressing peaceful political dissent should not constitute a criminal offence, adding that expressing political opposition was part of fundamental human rights.

“Clearly, the intention of this reign of repression in Borno State appears to be the selective injustice to curtail the opposition in the political space.

“It is sadly creating a toxic climate of fear, that is contrary to the democratic principles of freedom and justice,” the statement attributed to AI said.

The organisation reportedly urged the authorities to release the men and discontinue what it described as a purported prosecution based on questionable charges.

It also stressed that the right to express political opinions should not be restricted to supporters of any particular political party.

Efforts to obtain confirmation from the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, were unsuccessful at press time.