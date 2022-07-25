By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has reacted to the statement credited to the former vice President, and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku had on Friday asked Nigerians not to expect any miracle from Obi, noting that the indices of Osun election have measured the strength of Obi’s party.

“What is the performance of the Labour Party? This is a party that does not have a governor; doesn’t have members of the national assembly; doesn’t have state assembly members.

“Politics in this country depends on the structures you have at these various levels – at the local government level; at the state level; and at the national level. So, it is very very difficult to expect a miracle to happen simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party,” Atiku said.

However, reacting to Atiku’s statement in a programme on Channels television, former governor of Anambra state argued that miracle has been happening to him all his life. He stated that he was looking forward to the next miracle next year to complete his journey.

His words: “What strengthens our faith is miracle. I am looking forward to the next miracle next year to complete my journey.

“We are not just on social media. We have people outside social media that are listening to us and they believe in us. I am going into this election to win. I have everything it takes to win this election.”