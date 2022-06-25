.

By Biodun Busari

Yoruba actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has recounted why he battled with a fan publicly in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Videos trending on the social media revealed the actor engaged in a brawl with a man in the midst of a crowd, and afterwards, dashed into his car and drove off.

Sharing videos of the incident, Hassan took to his Instagram page on Friday to tell his own side of the story and the reason for the altercation.

According to him, the said fan alongside others had approached him, and demanded he pay them a sum he could not afford.

Despite giving them all the money he had, the said fan then proceeded to drag him with his attire and this got him angry.

“Before bloggers pick this up, let me tell my side of the story and the truth,” he wrote in the caption.

He added, “I was in Ilaro, my own home town, for an inspection of a project, after which some unknown guys walked up to me for the normal appraisals. ‘We watch your movie’, ‘give us money, ‘We watched you all through our childhood’…All these as an actor we hear everyday.

“I offered all I had on me and one of them dragged me by my Agbada and demanded for an amount I can’t pay. I asked him to leave me, he said, ‘Do your worse’. The rest is story.”

The actor further appealed to fans to desist from harassing entertainers for money just because they are entertainers.

“Do you pay anyone for doing your job? No. It’s our job too. Accept all we offer when we do. Remember, once a boxer, always a boxer,” he wrote.

