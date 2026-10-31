Osinbajo, CJN, AGF to storm Abia for NBA-SPIDEL conference

Former VP Yemi Osinbajo

Over 2,000 delegates expected as Otti hosts legal luminaries

By Steve Oko

Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, are expected to storm Abia State for the 2026 Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) Annual Conference.

The conference, scheduled for November 9–13 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, is expected to attract over 2,000 participants, including judges, lawyers, policymakers, civil society organisations, academics and development partners.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Ikechukwu Uwanna, disclosed this during a press conference at the Ministry of Justice, Umuahia, assuring participants of the state government’s commitment to a successful hosting.

Uwanna said Governor Alex Otti would declare the conference open, adding that the gathering would offer participants an opportunity to assess firsthand the transformation taking place in Abia’s justice and correctional sectors.

He urged NBA-SPIDEL to ensure that the conference produced practical recommendations capable of strengthening the justice system and improving citizens’ welfare, rather than ending with mere intellectual discussions.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Sir Paul Ogubunka, and NBA-SPIDEL Chairperson, Prof. Uju Agomoh, said the conference would provide a platform for legal practitioners and other stakeholders to promote justice, strengthen democratic institutions, protect fundamental rights and advance development through the rule of law.

They noted that the gathering would facilitate critical discussions on justice delivery, democratic governance and institutional development.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Sir Ejike Ezenwa, SAN; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legal Matters, Mrs Nkolika Ubani; and the Media and Publicity Subcommittee Chairman, Mr Obiefule Chikezie, said the conference would feature pre-conference engagements, professional development sessions and technical sessions.

They commended the Otti administration for its strides in the justice sector and expressed optimism that the conference would further strengthen justice delivery and the rule of law in the state.