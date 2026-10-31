Police confirm rescue of 3 kidnapped Zamfara Islamic clerics 

The Zamfara Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Bello, has confirmed the rescue of three of the six Islamic Clerics (Imam) kidnapped on September 12, while travelling to Talata Mafara, Zamfara.

Bello gave the confirmation in an interview with some select reporters on Friday in Gusau.

He said the rescue followed a multi-agency collaboration and seamless synergy between the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS) and police operatives.

The CP said security tactical operations remained ongoing in full force, leveraging real-time intelligence supplied by local community members to track down the remaining armed bandits and ensure the safe rescue of the three clerics still in captivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ONSA, in a high-stakes intelligence-driven collaboration with the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), rescued the three Islamic clerics kidnapped while en route to a special prayer session for President Bola Tinubu in Talata Mafara, Zamfara.

NAN also reports that the victims were part of a group of six Islamic clerics abducted on Sept. 12, when heavily armed bandits intercepted them around 11:30 a.m. on the Dakko-Damri feeder road near Sububu Forest in Bakura Local Government Area.

The clerics, identified as Imam Yahuza, Magawata Abdullahi, Malam Shehu Dakko, Imam Bala Fagon and Na’ibi Tasi’u, were travelling to Talata Mafara to attend a special prayer gathering to seek divine favour for Tinubu’s administration.

Their abductors had reportedly demanded N30 million ransom for their release.

A senior security operative involved in the extraction also confirmed that the three clerics were rescued unhurt following meticulous, intelligence-led manoeuvres.

NAN learnt that the clerics are said to be in stable condition after receiving medical evaluation and expert debriefing.

The security operatives confirmed that the three clerics were slated for formal handover to the Zamfara Government to reunite them with their families.

The Police command assured that operational leads would continue, urging the public to maintain a vigilant flow of timely, actionable information to help flush out terrorist elements across the region.

(NAN)