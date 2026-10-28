Thierry Henry explains Yamal joke after fans accuse him of disrespect

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry has explained his controversial remarks about Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal during the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, insisting that he had no intention of disrespecting the young footballer.

Henry, who co-hosted the awards ceremony alongside Kate Scott on Monday, faced criticism after jokingly questioning whether Yamal really wanted the Kopa Trophy, an award presented to the best young player in world football.

Yamal won the trophy for the third consecutive time, but Henry’s comments sparked reactions from fans who interpreted them as a suggestion that the teenager was overly concerned about winning individual honours.

Responding to the backlash in a video shared on Instagram, Henry said his remarks had been misunderstood, stressing that he was a huge admirer of the Barcelona star.

“For Lamine Yamal, I wasn’t checking his ego at all. I just thought that, as the third time that he’s winning that trophy, I just asked him if that’s the one that he really wanted,” he said.

The former Barcelona forward explained that he had expected Yamal to compete for the main Ballon d’Or award, which was eventually won by England captain Harry Kane.

“I am a big fan of Lamine Yamal. I wasn’t checking his ego whatsoever. That you didn’t like the joke, I can understand, but please don’t do that. He’s one of the players that I will pay to watch. I love him,” Henry added.

He described Yamal as an exceptional talent whose performances he enjoys watching, expressing regret that the youngster did not claim the night’s biggest prize.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t win it, because he’s a hell of a player that I enjoy to watch,” he said.

Henry also addressed a separate controversy involving his co-host, Scott, after viewers criticised him for making a joke about her pronunciation of the name Socrates, the late Brazilian football legend.

The former France international denied disrespecting Scott, maintaining that the exchange was planned and that she was aware of the joke before it was delivered.

“Kate was with me on that joke,” Henry said. “And you can ask Kate, by the way. She did it on purpose, to say Socrates. And I had to say Socrates [with a different pronunciation].”

He urged critics to stop portraying the exchange as an attempt to embarrass his colleague.

“Again, that you didn’t like the joke, I understand. But please stop saying that I disrespect Kate. I will never do that,” he added.

The 49-year-old further clarified his comments about Kane, explaining that although he supported fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, he had congratulated the England striker on winning the Ballon d’Or.

Henry said he praised Kane for his dedication and work ethic, describing the striker as a deserving winner.

“I just said to him [Kane], ‘You are a worthy winner. You deserve it. You are the example of what I always call: work ethic is a talent, working hard is a talent,” he said.

Henry also revealed that he had called Kane “Sir Harry Kane” since the World Cup, reiterating his respect for the striker’s achievements.

Concluding his response, the former Arsenal captain urged fans to stop reading disrespect into his jokes, reaffirming his admiration for Yamal and Kane and his respect for Scott.

“So please, people out there. Relax. I love Harry Kane, I love Lamine Yamal. And I didn’t disrespect Kate. She was in on the joke with me. Have a good night, see you soon,” he said.