‘I cry, break down behind closed doors’ – Funke Akindele reflects on pressures of being in the spotlight

Funke Akindele

By Aiyedun Oluwadamilola

Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele has opened up about her emotional struggles behind the cameras, revealing that she sometimes cries and breaks down in private despite her cheerful public image.

The actress made this known during an interview with CNN, where she reflected on the pressures of fame, public scrutiny of her relationships and the importance of prioritising personal well-being.

“I cry. I lock myself in the room, cry, break down, and hit the bed. But I just pick myself up and come back to life,” Akindele said.

The filmmaker, popularly associated with her ability to entertain audiences through her films and public appearances, acknowledged that the cheerful image people see does not always reflect what she experiences privately.

She also spoke about the effect of public opinion on her personal life, recalling moments when she questioned her decisions and worried about how people would judge her.

“Sometimes I tell myself, you’ve made a mistake again. How are people going to judge you?” she said, describing the thoughts she sometimes had to overcome.

Akindele explained that she has gradually learnt to confront challenges and move forward rather than allow public opinion to determine how she sees herself.

Beyond dealing with criticism, the actress highlighted the importance of self-care and maintaining relationships with loved ones while pursuing professional success.