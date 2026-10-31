Some called him warlord, but he was liberator, pan-Africanist – Yormie Johnson’s widow

Prince Yormie Johnson’s wife.

By Dickson Omobola

Speaking about Liberia’s democratic evolution without mentioning the late Prince Yormie Johnson, better known as PYJ, would be a disservice to history.

Although Johnson died on November 28, 2024, at the age of 72, he transitioned from being an officer in the Armed Forces of Liberia to becoming a democrat, senator and two-time presidential candidate.

Hailing from Nimba County, the second-most populous county in Liberia, Johnson wielded considerable influence over the county’s politics, operating as a key kingmaker and political deal-broker. His support was instrumental in the emergence of presidents. His political protégé is the current Vice President of Liberia, Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr.

In this exclusive interview, the late PYJ’s widow, Mrs Amira Johnson, during a recent visit to Nigeria, shares insights into life without her husband, and struggles for the liberation of his people, describing him as a pan-Africanist. She also calls on African leaders to remain united in the interest of the continent. Excerpts:

How has your experience been so far, and what has impressed you most about the country since your arrival?

Well, Nigeria is like a second home to me and my family. If you could recall, my husband and I settled here briefly during the time of the crisis in Liberia. My husband was moved here by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and we stayed here and nurtured our children for 14 years. When the political atmosphere became stable, we had to go back and my husband contested to be a senator.

So, my experience here has been so wonderful. Before now, I had come, but since my husband passed, this is my first time coming. Also, I came to SCOAN, which is my major reason for coming. I came to meet with the woman of God, Pastor Mrs TB Joshua. She and the late prophet TB Joshua had been our spiritual parents before my husband passed. While we lived in Nigeria for 14 years, that was where we used to fellowship and we went back to Liberia where we used to come from time to time. But since the prophet passed away and my husband passed on, this is my first experience. It has been wonderful. She received me warmly at the church.

She hosted me. She is like a family. She welcomed me and we spent quality time visiting the mountains, doing spiritual work, praying for Liberia, praying for myself, my family and for peace and stability in the world in general.

Prophet TB Joshua died five years ago. Given that you had not visited SCOAN since his passing, did you notice any change about the church?

I must admit, I was quite impressed with the church. Nothing has changed. Pastor Mrs Evelyn Joshua, I must give it to her. In Liberia, we say she is a double person. She is two. We call them in my tradition, man-woman. She is a strong woman. What a woman. She is holding the church together.

As a guest, I lodged in the church. The food, the workers, everything is in the same standard. Nothing has dropped beneath the standard they maintained when the prophet was alive. So, the organisation is top-notch. I want to give it to her. God is really using her. The auditorium was filled to capacity, just like when the man of God, Prophet TB Joshua was there. It was quite impressive. They are still the same, just like Prophet TB Joshua used to. It was quite impressive.

Liberia and Nigeria share historical and cultural connections. As a Liberian visiting Nigeria once again, what similarities have you noticed between the two countries, particularly in their cultures, traditions and lifestyles?

As I mentioned in my previous response, Nigeria is like a home to me. I am familiar with most of the Nigerian culture because I lived here with my late husband and children for 14 years. Nigerians are very welcoming people; we share that in common.

They are very hospitable. They know how to host strangers. They are kind and generous. Nigerians are business minded. They are driven people. They go after what they want.

So, we share that in common. Liberians too are kind people, very welcoming. If you meet Liberians, they are easy to deal with. So, Nigerians are like that. That is why they call them the giant of Africa, our big brother. Even though Liberia, we had our independence in 1847, Nigeria had its independence in 1960.

But we as Liberians, we always look at them as our big brother in this sub-region.

You were married to the late Senator Yormie Johnson, a prominent figure in Liberian politics. What are some of your fondest personal memories of him beyond his public life and political career?

My late husband was known as a strong man, a very strong man. However, what many people do not know is that he had a very soft side. He was a family-oriented person. If he picked you as his person, he wanted the best for you. Sometimes, he might be difficult to access because he was always cautious

However, once he took you into his corner, he could turn the world around for you. As his wife, I knew this. And for our children and everybody that came his way, he wanted the best for them. He was a friend to have in your corner. If he was for you, you would know. If he was not for you, you would also know. He was not a deceitful person.

If Prince Johnson was upset with you, you would know he was. Those are some of the fondest memories. And then, for the fact that he was my husband for many years, my husband of my youth, I grew up with him.

He was not just my husband, he was like a father figure to me, my children, my family and friends. I appreciate it most and I miss it to this day.

Would you describe your visit to SCOAN as a way of revisiting some of the places you once visited with him?

Of course I would say that, because when you are troubled as a person, you go to familiar grounds. I have had some personal issues, even in Liberia I want peace and stability, I want progress for the governance. I want harmony in my family, my children and extended family. I want the political children to be united. So, in this situation, you go to familiar grounds. I do not want division among our people. That is why coming to Nigeria feels like going down memory lane.

It brings so much memory. For instance, at the time when I was alone in my room, I did not go upstairs to the suite I stayed with my husband the last time I was at the Synagogue, but I knew it was right on top of me. So, it kind of gave me those memories. And then, the last time I was in the Synagogue Church, the man of God, Prophet TB Joshua, was alive.

I see his pictures all around. It still gives me that memory. It felt like his presence is still there and I know it also made me feel that even though my husband is gone, those good memories remain with me and push me on.

Losing a loved one is never easy, particularly someone who played such a significant role in public life. How have you and your family been coping since his passing?

Like every family, there will be disagreements here and there. Things have been tough. The void is not an easy one to fill, but we are coping and we believe that by the grace of God, spiritual guardians, things will be okay.

Looking back at your husband’s life and public service, what aspects of his legacy would you particularly like future generations of Liberians to remember?

My husband was a liberator of his people, of Nimba County. He is a hero in his county. Many people misjudge him. Some people call him a warlord, but for those of us and his people that know him, we know that he liberated his people. That was why he became like a hero, that his people favoured throughout his lifetime, even in his death, he is still being favoured. One of his legacies is building schools.

We have junior secondary school, high school, we call it high school in Liberia. We have a church, and we have a polytechnic. Those are the legacies he left. Although it is difficult to manage, I’m hoping that we will be able to manage it and carry on his legacy. Perhaps we might do other things in Nimba County, like a foundation that would cater to the less privileged, and other people from Nimba County can benefit.

As the wife of a prominent political figure, you must have had a unique experience of public life. What lessons did that experience teach you about leadership, family and service to humanity?

It is being accessible, being a people person no matter how high you go. When people feel like they can relate with you and you can be there for them whenever they call on you, it is one of the most important aspects of being in public service. It is not just living in a world of your own. That was how my husband was.

My husband would sit on the balcony, the driver, the cook, everybody can come and talk when he’s talking. He can ask for your opinion and stuff like that. He was like a people person. He was down there and was a grassroots person.

Beyond your husband’s political legacy, what personal causes or social issues are particularly close to your heart, especially those concerning women, children and vulnerable members of society?

I am more interested in the less privileged, especially women, children and the elderly. My husband had empathy for the poor and the weak. He was not one that believed in equality because he did not believe everyone was equal, but he believed in equity, to support when a person needs something. I believe in helping the less privileged, orphans, the elderly, women and children, and so on and so forth.

What role do you believe African women can play in promoting peace, strengthening families and fostering unity across the continent?

First, I would say communication. Effective communication in family and among unions. The African Union, AU, different political unions and better ways to manage conflicts. When you can manage conflict and communicate effectively, that is a stepping stone to unity, and then you can be able to come together to talk about things you can do to empower women.

Women empowerment is very important in Africa, because you see the world is changing, and women are the keepers of the homes, the children. If a woman knows better, she can do better, and the children will grow up to be better people for society.

Your late husband was a very prominent politician in Nimba County and Liberia as a whole. As his widow, is it a space into which you intend to go?

I have had calls from my place. My husband was from Nimba County, which is a vote-rich county. He was not a self-acclaimed hero

His people honoured him because of the way he lived his life. They loved him and considered him a liberator. He was the kind of person that was gathered around, trusted and his decisions were believed to be for the greater good. Since he passed, people have come to me, but I am not originally from my husband’s country.

I am originally from Sasstown, Grand Kru County, having been married to the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, I will always be a Nimba woman and a mother to the people of Nimba County. Nimba will forever hold a special place in my heart.

However, if I ever decide to venture into politics, I intend to do so in my home county, Grand Kru County, where my roots are. My love for Nimba and its people will always remain. I am thinking about the future, but when the time comes, I might, I can’t say for now. As much as I might want to go into politics, I could start by helping people, like I said, I have passion for the old and the weak in our society, like women and children, the vulnerable, and then I will do that in the near future, once the coast is clear.

What is your relationship with the current government in Liberia?

It is very cordial. My husband played a very significant role in this present government and even the past governments because Nimba County is a vote-rich county, like Montserrado County. Montserrado is where we have Monrovia, the capital. Those are the largest. The advantage of Nimba supporting a candidate is that they are these traditional people when they want something, they are one sided.

At that time, my husband was known as a godfather, a kingmaker. In the past government, even with the first female president in Africa, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, he supported her first and second elections. He supported President George Weah and he supported this President, Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the vice president of this government, that is Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr, he is my husband’s political son. Before he became vice president, he had been with him.

I have a cordial relationship with them, I am even on one of the boards of the National Ports Authority, and I am also still in consultation with my people in Nimba County, it is just that grief has a way of pushing you back, after my husband passed, not too long after, I lost my son. It kind of gave me a lot of setbacks, it affected me emotionally and otherwise. But with time, I am going to work on all that.

Beyond Nimba County, nationally, what is government doing to preserve your husband’s legacy?

I can’t say for now, but I know they honour him. During his burial, my husband was given a state funeral meant for presidents and statesmen. He was a senator from Nimba County, a strong man. His greatest strength remains Nimba County, which made him a national hero. I don’t know what other honour government has, but government has been working with us, especially at the school, Prince Yormie Johnson, PYJ, Polytechnic, to keep the legacy going.

They have been very helpful in getting subsidies and other things. In Nimba County, there is a place where you can go and read about my husband, it is like a museum.

In some historical accounts, your late husband is described as a pan-Africanist. Do you share this view? If so, why?

Beyond Liberia, my husband was a pan-Africanist. He named the main auditorium of PYJ Polytechnic University after the late President of Togo Gnassingbé Eyadéma. It was one of the last things he did. He came back, and passed away three days after. He was not sick, it was just sudden.

Aside from being a strong son of Nimba, he was a very influential son of Liberia and a pan-Africanist that wanted to immortalise other great leaders in Africa. He respected former President Olusegun Obasanjo a whole lot and Gen Ibrahim Babangida. He looked up to them as fathers. It was during Gen Babangida’s regime that my husband was brought to Nigeria, and ECOWAS collectively took care of my children’s school fees and feeding. At that time, we did nothing. He appreciated strong African leaders.

You lived in Nigeria for 14 years, are there particular cultural experiences, places, foods or traditions you would love to explore? And what aspects of Liberian culture would you like Nigerians to know more about?

This visit is strictly for church, and probably to see a few family friends. It is not for exploration. Like I said, I am still in the period of mourning.

On November 28, it will be the second anniversary of my husband’s passing. After my husband passed, in July of the following year, I lost my son. So, there’s not much to explore. It is strictly a spiritual visitation, guardians and prayer, consultation and deliverance.

On Liberian culture that I would like to share, it is hospitality. Liberians are always eager to learn. They are accommodating people, and so on and so forth. We have different traditions, a lot of them, just as we have different traditions. Like I said, Liberia looks up to Nigeria a lot, like the big brother. So, we have a lot of Nigerian influence in Liberia. Everywhere you go in Liberia is peaceful. It is not as chaotic as most other countries are.

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