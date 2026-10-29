Carrick not surprised he’s still Man Utd manager

Manchester United’s English head coach Michael Carrick reacts to their defeat on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 25, 2026. Bournemouth won the game 3-0. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Under-pressure Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said Thursday he was “here to do my job” as he insisted he needed “no assurances” over his future at Old Trafford.

Carrick also said he was unsurprised to still be in charge after a woeful run of results and gave his backing to United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes was left on the bench for last week’s loss at home to Bournemouth following his criticism of Carrick’s tactics in a 4-1 thrashing by Como.

Carrick’s position has been the subject of intense speculation after a miserable run of eight games without a win.

Sunday’s 3-0 humbling loss at home to Bournemouth left the English giants one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

United have won just two of 12 matches in all competitions this season, with a return of seven points from eight league games representing their worst start to a league season in 40 years.

But Carrick remains in charge and, speaking ahead of Saturday’s match away to Chelsea, the 45-year-old former United and England midfielder was in defiant mood.

Asked if he was still surprised to be in post, he told reporters: “No. I’m here to do my job. I’m here to do the best for the team. I’m desperate to make things better and improve things. I’m not surprised, no.”

– ‘Get the position’ –

Carrick was equally adamant he did not require public backing from the United hierarchy.

“I don’t need assurances from anyone,” he said. “I totally get the position, I get the job, the responsibility, I get what comes with that.”

Questioned on Fernandes’s position, Carrick said leaving him on the bench against Bournemouth was a “decision for the game”.

“That’s it. Bruno is fully committed to this football club. I’ve got no issues with that, we move forward. We’re looking forward to the game at the weekend now.”

Carrick appears to have the backing of the United faithful, being warmly applauded by fans as he made his way down the tunnel following the defeat by Bournemouth.

Moments later a chorus of boos erupted as the players left the pitch as supporters made clear where they think the blame lies for United’s poor performances.

Nevertheless, former United captain Gary Neville, who played alongside Carrick at Old Trafford said earlier Thursday that “sometimes a manager needs sacking for their own good”.

But Carrick was adamant he would not walk away from his job.

“I genuinely don’t take any notice of anything else. I know this job and I know what we need to be better. I don’t need anyone else to tell me…I’ve said it before, I care about what the supporters think…I care about what we give them and what they see.”

And he insisted his much criticised players cared, too.

“The boys are hungry,” he said. “We’re hurting because we haven’t won enough football games. But there is an intensity, an edge, a hunger to do better.”

AFP