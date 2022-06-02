By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has announced the setting up of 18 sub-committees to take charge of activities ahead of its presidential convention slated for June 6-8, 2022.

The spokesman of the party, Felix Morka disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday night in Abuja.

While Gombe Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed chair the budget sub-committee, Finance and Logistics by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Also, Accreditation and Decoration will be handled by Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State while his counterpart in Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu takes charge of Security and Compliance. He will be assisted by a former Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (retd).

Election Planning Subcommittee is jointly chaired by Governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State among others.

