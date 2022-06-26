By Efe Onodjae

Author of a political and socio-economic book, ‘Nigeria Beyond Buhari’, Dr. Peter Azonobi has described the book as a solution to Nigeria’s economic problem.

The author who made the assertion during his presentation at the launch of the book at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos,weekend, disclosed that it took him 30 years to work on the problems of Nigeria , before arriving at the proffered solutions.

He explained that the book examined the structures of leadership in the country before the assumption of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that his findings revealed lack of value for national development.

The Imo indigene pinpointed the failures of the International Monetary Fund, IMF; the United Nations, UN, World Bank, and other international economic bodies in solving the economic situation of the country.

According to him, “over the last 30 years, I’ve been working on Nigeria’s problems to provide solutions.

“ Nigeria beyond Buhari is an intelligent solution for Nigeria’s 60 years problem, I feel fulfilled achieving a long time dream and ambition for the nation and the people” .

He attributed what he described as Nigerian Dark Age between 1960 and 2015 attributed to a “corrupt system of political leadership”.

Continuing, he said, “But by 2015, a new system of political leadership, a corrupt-free system of political leadership emerged and beamed the light of civilization and modern Nigeria”.

On his part, reviewer of the political and socio-economic book, Dr. Godwin Ichimi, lauded the effort of the author, describing him as being “passionate about the Nigeria project”

Ichimi clarified that “The book itself is not about the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Rather, it calls on all Nigerians, all friends of Nigeria to collectively move the Nigeria project forward”.

He further said the book focused on those values Nigerians needed irrespective of political parties’ divide.

When asked about the influence of the book on International Relations students, he said it would promote international relations between the country and other countries.