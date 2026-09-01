Breaking: Eight feared trapped in Kwara building collapse

By Demola Akinyemi

No fewer than eight persons have been feared trapped in a collapsed two-storey building in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident reportedly happened at 5:30 am at PopoGiwa, Madalasi Zhogoro area, off Sijikobi Road in llorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that among those trapped in the building are nursing mothers and children.

Officers of the state fire service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and residents of the area are currently carrying out rescue operations at the scene of the incident.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency were also at the site to carry out rescue operations.

Details later…