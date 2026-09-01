152 terrorists killed, 142 arrested, 219 surrender as Zulum hails troops

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least 152 members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been killed, with 142 others arrested by Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in significant operational successes across the North East theatre between 1 and 31 August 2026.

He added that a total of 219 terrorists surrendered to the security forces during the period under review.

This is as Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State commended troops for their courage, resilience and sustained commitment to maintaining security across communities and creating the conditions necessary for the restoration of civilian lives.

This was disclosed in an update by the Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, in a press statement on Tuesday.

He said, “From August 1st to 31st, 2026, troops neutralised 152 terrorists in ground/air operations and arrested 142 terrorists and logistics suppliers, while significantly 219 terrorists surrendered to the security forces.

“The development reflects sustained pressure on terrorist networks and continued degradation of their capacity to operate across the theatre.

“The operation also recorded 10 air interdictions, conducted in support of ground operations, while troops and Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams neutralised nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), denying terrorists the opportunity to employ the devices against troops and civilians.”

He added: “In the course of operations, troops recovered 58 weapons and explosive items, including AK-47 rifles, an AK-49 rifle, rifle magazines, locally fabricated firearms, a hand grenade, a locally made pistol and an RPG bomb. They also recovered 1,184 rounds of ammunition.

“Further recoveries included 16 mobility assets, comprising a Toyota Isuzu, four Golf wagons, six motorcycles, three bicycles and two tricycles. Troops also recovered 44 mobile phones, a Sony video camcorder and ₦1,794,910, among other items.

“The August operational statistics underscore the sustained and coordinated efforts of Operation HADIN KAI across the theatre to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt their logistics, deny freedom of action and create conditions for the restoration of lasting peace and stability in the North East.”

Zulum hails Troops

Meanwhile, Goni said Governor Babagana Zulum, on Monday, 31 August 2026, visited the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), following his working visit to 68 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Mallam-Fatori, Headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

During the visit, the governor commended troops of OPHK “for their courage, resilience and sustained commitment to maintaining security across the border communities and creating the conditions necessary for the restoration of civilian lives”.

Governor Zulum’s engagement with the Theatre Commander, according to Goni, provided an opportunity to review the security situation in the Mallam-Fatori axis and ongoing efforts by OPHK to consolidate military gains, secure liberated communities and sustain the conditions required for the return of displaced populations.

The governor acknowledged the critical role of the military in securing liberated communities and assured OPHK of the continued support of the Borno State Government, particularly in providing essential requirements to enhance troops’ operational effectiveness.

The engagement further highlighted the state government’s efforts to accelerate the resettlement of more liberated communities across Borno State and facilitate the safe and dignified return of refugees from neighbouring countries. These efforts complement the security gains achieved by OPHK and are aimed at restoring essential services, rebuilding communities and creating conditions for sustainable return and reintegration.

Earlier at 68 Battalion, Mallam-Fatori, Governor Zulum interacted with the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Chiwar, senior officers and troops deployed to the area. He commended their steadfastness and commitment to securing the border community and assured them of continued government support.

The Theatre Command OPHK appreciated the continued partnership and support of the Borno State Government and reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining coordinated military operations to protect communities, secure critical infrastructure and facilitate the safe return of displaced persons across the theatre.