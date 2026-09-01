Ekiti 2027: APC, ADC, 10 other parties set for battle over 26 Assembly seats

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressive Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and ten other political parties have fielded 174 candidates for the 26 seats in the Ekiti State House of Assembly in the 2027 general election.

This was contained in a document signed and made available to journalists by the Ekiti State Legal Officer I of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sina Ogundana.

The document showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) each fielded candidates in all the 26 constituencies.

The Action Peoples Movement (APM) fielded 19 candidates, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has eight candidates. The Labour Party (LP) is contesting five seats.

Others on the list are the Action Alliance (AA) with four candidates, Action Democratic Party (ADP) with three, Young Progressives Party (YPP) with three and Accord, which fielded two candidates.