Iran faults EU over support for US economic pressure

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran has condemned the European Union’s support for additional U.S. economic pressure, accusing Europe of abandoning its claimed strategic autonomy.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks on Monday in a post on X.

Baghaei was responding to an EU statement issued during the G20 finance meeting, where the bloc welcomed efforts to compel Iran to end what it described as destabilising activities and engage in good-faith peace negotiations.

The EU also backed additional economic pressure, including the U.S.-led “Operation Economic Outcast,” according to the statement.

It said the measures were aimed at encouraging Iran to alter its conduct and support regional stability.

“Europe can no longer speak of ‘strategic autonomy’ while merely executing Washington’s orders,” Baghaei said.

He criticised the bloc’s position, arguing that it reflected alignment with U.S. policy rather than independent decision-making.

The EU further called for continued diplomacy with Iran to promote regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. It said dialogue remained essential in spite of mounting economic and political tensions.

The bloc also stated that it remained ready to take further measures and maintain pressure on Tehran alongside the United States and other partners, while continuing efforts to encourage diplomatic engagement and de-escalation.

On Aug. 19, U.S. President Donald Trump announced what he described as the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” signalling a significant escalation in Washington’s pressure campaign against Iran.

Trump also warned that countries providing economic support to Iran would face “tremendous economic consequences,” underscoring the administration’s determination to isolate Tehran economically and discourage international cooperation with the country.

(NAN)