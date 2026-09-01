A Leadership Lesson for Nigeria from Dolly Parton, by Dakuku Peterside

Dolly Parton has never governed a state, controlled a public budget, or commanded the machinery of government. Yet her life offers Nigeria a timely lesson: leadership is measured not by the grandeur of office, the length of a convoy, or the volume of publicity, but by the durable good created for others. Parton turned fame into public purpose, supporting literacy, medical research, disaster relief, and education. Her example affirms a universal principle: influence is stewardship.

Her Imagination Library embodies that principle. Launched in 1995 as a local initiative, it grew into an international programme that has distributed hundreds of millions of free books. Its power lies not merely in generosity, but in design. Parton did not stage a celebrated donation; she built a system that could deliver repeatedly. During COVID-19, she also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, supporting early research linked to Moderna’s vaccine: identifying a public problem, committing resources, and enabling a practical solution.

Nigeria has no shortage of influential people. What it lacks is the disciplined conversion of influence into trusted public value. Public office is frequently treated as a means of access to contracts, appointments, and personal accumulation. Loyalty displaces competence, private networks capture resources, and institutions bend around temporary occupants.

The cost is measurable. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s 2023 survey found that 27 per cent of Nigerians who interacted with public officials paid a bribe in the preceding year. Cash bribes were estimated at about N721 billion. Behind that figure are humiliating encounters: a motorist shaken down at a checkpoint, a trader charged unofficially for a permit, and a patient denied attention without inducement. Parton’s deeper lesson is that leadership builds institutions, not merely monuments. A ceremonial donation earns applause for a day; a credible literacy programme changes lives for decades. A ribbon-cutting attracts cameras; transparent procurement, a reliable hospital, and a professionally managed scholarship scheme continue to serve long after an officeholder departs.

Nigeria’s governance culture remains enthralled by visible projects and political personalities. Administrations rename inherited programmes, abandon unfinished projects, and announce endless new beginnings. The 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index revealed the consequences: of 517 public institutions assessed, only six exceeded the 50 per cent benchmark, while nine scored zero. At the level closest to citizens, 85 per cent of Nigeria’s 774 councils fell within the very-high or critical-risk categories of the Local Government Integrity Index. Institutional failure has a physical address: the clinic without medicine, the impassable road, the uncollected refuse, and the opaque council budget. An institution is strengthened not when a building carries a leader’s name, but when rules work, money is accounted for, and services reach people consistently.

Crisis exposes the same divide between appearance and impact. After the devastating 2022 floods, a recovery assessment found that 80.4 per cent of surveyed households considered external response and recovery services unhelpful. Emergency leadership is not measured by the number of officials photographed in affected communities. It is measured by whether warnings produced action, shelters were ready, and food, medicine, sanitation, and reconstruction reached families in time. Sympathy without delivery is public relations, not leadership.

The 2023 petrol-subsidy removal posed a different test. Fiscal reform may have been defensible, but economic logic could not erase immediate hardship. A people-centred transition would have paired sacrifice with preparation: clear communication, transparent accounting of savings, targeted income support, dependable mass transport, wage protection, and safeguards for vulnerable households. Good leadership does not merely take difficult decisions; it equips people to withstand their consequences.

Humility is equally indispensable. Roads, schools, hospitals, and security are not personal gifts from officeholders; they are public obligations financed by citizens and national resources. Oversized portraits, self-congratulatory publicity, and the personalization of public projects turn duty into theatre. Humility also means accepting scrutiny, disclosing assets, and treating questions from citizens, journalists, and civil society as democratic safeguards, not hostility.

Dolly Parton’s lesson is ultimately not about celebrity or philanthropy. It is about the moral purpose of influence. Nigeria will not be transformed by speeches, monuments, or ceremonies alone. It will change when power becomes service, public resources become a sacred trust, crisis summons practical action, and achievement invites humility. The truest legacy of leadership is not how prominently a leader’s name is displayed, but how well the people continue to live when that leader is gone.

•Dr Dakuku Peterside is the author of Leading in a Storm and Beneath the Surface.