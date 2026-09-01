We’ve no plans to ban Keke operations — Abia govt

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…Processes fresh batch of S’Africa xenophobia returnees, records 77% network coverage

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Government has allayed fears over a possible ban on commercial tricycles, popularly known as Keke, declaring that it has no plans to stop their operations in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, made the clarification while briefing newsmen at Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

Kanu said the government would not be stampeded into banning Keke operations when there was no compelling need to do so.

Rather, he said the government was focused on streamlining the operations of commercial vehicles and tricycles to ensure a more sanitary and efficient transport system and reduce congestion, particularly in major city centres.

He acknowledged the influx of Keke operators into Abia following restrictions placed on their operations in some neighbouring states but stressed that a ban was not on the government’s agenda.

On the plight of Abians affected by xenophobic violence in South Africa, Kanu said the state government was processing an additional batch of returnees for repatriation and reintegration.

He said the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection was coordinating efforts to protect, voluntarily repatriate and reintegrate affected Abians while maintaining contact with leaders of the Abia community in South Africa to identify and verify other stranded residents requiring assistance.

“The state government will not relent in providing assistance to our less fortunate brothers and sisters who are facing difficult circumstances in South Africa.

“Through the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, we will continue to identify such Abians and make efforts to ensure that they return safely to the country and to their home state,” Kanu assured.

Meanwhile, Kanu said the state had recorded significant progress in its partnership with MTN Nigeria Limited to achieve full voice and data coverage across Abia, with 77 per cent of newly deployed network sites now operational.

He said the expansion had extended telecommunications services to previously underserved communities, improving residents’ access to voice and data services.

However, the Commissioner expressed concern over the vandalism of some network sites and fibre infrastructure, particularly in parts of Aba, which he said had slowed progress towards achieving almost 100 per cent coverage.

“MTN Nigeria Limited is working assiduously to regain the almost 100 per cent coverage that was achieved a few weeks ago before the vandalisation of most of the new sites,” Kanu said.

Communities benefiting from the newly deployed infrastructure, he said, include the Aba-Umuahia Road axis in Isiala Ngwa South, Umuako Health Centre in Isiala Ngwa North, the St Theresa’s School axis in Umuahia South, Osundi-Ibunda-Abo Nkporo in Ohafia, the Umuozo Community and Ikeduru Street in Aba, as well as the Isiaku Primary Health Centre, Alayi.

He appealed to residents to protect the facilities, saying the infrastructure was being installed for their benefit.

“The belief is that in the coming weeks, we will go back to 100 per cent coverage so that in every part of Abia State where you are, you will be able to make use of the internet, both voice and data.

“This is a project that is expected to redefine the business landscape of the state,” he said.

The Commissioner also announced a mandatory five-day orientation programme for newly recruited teachers in the state, scheduled to be held from September 7 to 12.

He said the programme would take place at Dr Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, and Federal Government Girls’ College, Umuahia, with participants expected to select their preferred venue through the Ministry of Basic Education’s portal.

According to him, the training will expose the teachers to the responsibilities and expectations of public servants and the vision and strategic direction of education under the Otti administration, as well as modern learner-centred teaching methods.

He added that participants would receive training in digital literacy, classroom technology, data-driven teaching tools, STEM methodologies and vocational alignment.

On infrastructure, Kanu disclosed that direct-labour maintenance works were carried out at 43 locations across the state during the period under review, with two projects completed.

The completed projects include the rainy-season maintenance of the 5.2-kilometre Umuehim-Okpuala Ngwa Road, which traverses Isiala Ngwa North and South Local Government Areas, and the 250-metre access road to the Chidi Ubani Memorial Hospital at the Obingwa Local Government Headquarters.

He said 26 road projects remained under contract but noted that heavy rainfall had considerably slowed work at most sites.

Kanu, however, said survey and inspection activities were continuing to ensure compliance with approved alignments, levels and specifications.

Speaking on the recently concluded 2026 Abia Women’s August Meeting, the commissioner described the programme as a new model for grassroots development and the strategic empowerment of women across the 17 local government areas.

He said the initiative had moved beyond its traditional cultural and social focus to incorporate economic empowerment, skills development, social protection and support for vulnerable women.

Kanu said the programme reflected Governor Otti’s commitment to women’s empowerment and the First Lady’s agenda for women’s mobilisation and development.

He said the state’s Sexual Assault Referral Centres recorded eight cases of sexual and gender-based violence during the period under review, involving survivors aged between four and 25.

According to him, the alleged perpetrators included neighbours, landlords, family members and, in one instance, an employee, while some victims were allegedly subjected to repeated assaults.

He said the centres were providing medical, psychosocial and legal support to survivors and collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators were brought to justice.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Maureen Aghaukwa, added that the state government fully identified with women during their August meeting and provided them with various skills-acquisition programmes besides other empowerment items.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma and the Chief Information Officer of the State, Mr Gerald Illukwe, were present at the briefing.