.As Saudi-Arabia declines additional slots

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has suspended sales of forms for year 2023 Hajj operations pending confirmation of actual number of slots to be given by Saudi-Arabia Government.

This came few weeks to the annual celebration of Muslims major festival, Edel-Kabir, characterized with the slaughtering of rams in line with Islamic injunction.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, disclosed this yesterday, at a media briefing on the state of year 2022 Hajj operations and related issues, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Elegushi explained that Covid-19 pandemic stalled any airlifting of pilgrims since 2020, which he said gave rise to an increase in the backlogs of intending pilgrims till date.

According to him, “However when the Saudi Arabia authorities gave the go ahead for pilgrims to be airlifted this year 2022, we had over 4000 intending pilgrims that have registered with the State.

“A total number of 1562 slots were allocated to Lagos State by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, and these were used up immediately by the state contingent.

“A further 250 slots were given by NAHCON based on the expectation of additional 5000 slots promised by the Saudi Authorities, unfortunately the Saudi Authorities declined the 5000 slots while we had gone ahead to allocate the 250 slots awaiting final processing and Visa from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“It is however regrettable to note that the 5000 slots promised were declined by the Saudi authorities thereby placing us in this precarious situation which we find ourselves in Lagos State.

“We are aware that this matter affects every nation of the world that has intending pilgrims but the reactions and the need to make things clear have necessitated this address.

“Moving forward, the State Government has decided among others to do the following; Put on hold sales of forms for year 2023 Hajj pending confirmation of actual number of slots to be given while giving the published names first offer of refusal.

“Make refund process seamless and quickly available for those intending pilgrims who wish to take such option.”

Elegushi, however, assured, intending pilgrims of the state government support at all times and prayed for safe return of the pilgrims already airlifted.”