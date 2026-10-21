Senate mourns former Delta State Governor Uduaghan

Uduaghan

Urges Delta State Government to preserve the records of significant public programmes and development initiatives undertaken during his administration

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has mourned the death of former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan who died just three days before his 72nd birthday, according to his family.

The Upper Chamber has commiserated with the Uduaghan family, the Itsekiri nation, the Government and people of Delta State, and all those affected by his passing, just as it conveyed its condolence to the family, Government and people of Delta State.

The Senate has urged the Government of Delta State to preserve the records of significant public programmes and development initiatives undertaken during his administration, as part of the State’s institutional and developmental history.

Resolutions of the Senate on Wednesday were sequel to a motion titled “Demise of His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, Former Governor of Delta State (2007-2015).”

It was sponsored by Senator Joel Onowakpo Thomas, APC, Delta South and co- sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko, APC, Delta North; Senator Ede Dafinone, APC, Delta Central and Senator Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central.

The Senate observed a minute of silence in honour of the late Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, in recognition of his years of service to Delta State and the Nigerian nation.

The Upper Chamber prayed Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, friends and the people of Delta State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Earlier in his presentation, Senator Joel Onowakpo Thomas said that “The Senate:Notes with profound grief and a deep sense of loss the passing of His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, former Governor of Delta State, distinguished medical practitioner, -statesman and public servant, who passed away on 19 October 2026, leaving behind a legacy of service to humanity and significant contributions to the political, social and economic development of Delta State;

“Recalls that Dr. Uduaghan was born on 22 October 1954 in Abigborodo, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, and trained as a medical doctor at the University of Benin, where he obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree, subsequently pursuing a professional career in medicine before venturing into public administration;

“Also recalls that his public service career commenced at the executive level when he was appointed Commissioner for Health in Delta State in 1999, a position he held until 2003, before serving as Secretary to the Delta State Government from 2003 to 2007, and subsequently as Governor of Delta State from 29 May 2007 to 29 May 2015;

“Acknowledges that his professional background in medicine profoundly influenced his approach to governance, particularly his emphasis on healthcare delivery, human welfare and the expansion of access to essential medical services for vulnerable segments of the population;

“Recognizes that one of the defining features of his administration was the introduction and implementation of free maternal healthcare and under-five healthcare programmes, aimed at reducing the financial burden of medical treatment on pregnant women, nursing mothers and young children, thereby promoting maternal and child health and improving access to essential healthcare services;

“Also recognizes his administration’s efforts to strengthen tertiary healthcare through the development of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital at Oghara, including investments in medical infrastructure, specialised services and institutional capacity, with a view to expanding access to advanced medical treatment within the State and reducing the need for patients to seek certain specialised services outside the country;

“Notes that these healthcare initiatives reflected his conviction that the wellbeing of citizens constitutes a fundamental responsibility of government and that public investment in preventive, maternal, child and specialised healthcare is essential to human development,

“Acknowledges that his administration pursued an extensive programme of educational development, including the rehabilitation and remodelling of public primary and secondary schools, the construction and renovation of classrooms, the improvement of school facilities and the expansion of educational opportunities for children and young people across the State,

“Also acknowledges the introduction of educational support initiatives, including the EDUMARSHAL programme aimed at encouraging school attendance, efforts to reduce the burden of school-related fees and levies, support for public examination costs and scholarship opportunities for academically outstanding students, thereby promoting access to education and investing in the future workforce of Delta State,

“Observes that these educational interventions were underpinned by the recognition that sustainable development requires not merely the provision of physical infrastructure but also the cultivation of knowledge, skills, innovation and human capital necessary for economic growth and social advancement.”

According to him, the Senate “Recognizes that infrastructural development constituted a major priority of his administration, particularly through road construction and rehabilitation, improvements in transportation infrastructure and the development of Asaba International Airport, which was conceived to enhance connectivity, facilitate the movement of people and goods, promote commercial activities and strengthen the position of Delta State as an important economic destination;

“Also recognizes that his administration pursued improvements in other transport facilities, including the expansion and upgrading of existing aviation infrastructure, as part of a broader strategy to improve mobility, stimulate investment and support economic activities within the State;

“Acknowledges his Delta Beyond Oil agenda, which sought to reduce Delta State’s traditional dependence on crude oil revenue through the promotion of agriculture, tourism, small and medium-scale enterprises, investment and other productive sectors of the economy, with the objective of building a more diversified, resilient and sustainable economic base for present and future generations;

“Notes that the Delta Beyond Oil vision reflected an important development principle: that the wealth derived from natural resources must be translated into lasting economic opportunities, productive capacity, employment and improved living standards, rather than leave the State excessively vulnerable to fluctuations in oil revenue;

“Further acknowledges his administration’s emphasis on youth empowerment and the development of sporting talent, recognising sport as an instrument of discipline, opportunity, social integration and national pride,

“Observes that under his leadership, Team Delta emerged overall champion at the 2009 National Sports Festival in Kaduna and again at the 2012 National Sports Festival in Lagos, while finishing second at the 2011 edition hosted by Rivers State, achievements which reinforced Delta State’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading centres of sporting excellence,

“Further notes that his administration supported sporting development through incentives for athletes, the promotion of grassroots participation and the strengthening of sports administration, thereby creating opportunities for young people to develop their talents and represent the State at national and other competitive levels;

“Recognises that his administration operated during a challenging period in the Niger Delta, characterised by militancy, insecurity, disruptions to economic activities and longstanding grievances relating to resource control, environmental degradation and community development,

“Acknowledges his efforts to promote peace, reconciliation and stability through dialogue and sustained engagement with traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, religious leaders and other stakeholders, recognising that enduring peace in the Niger Delta requires not only security measures but also inclusive development, mutual trust and constructive engagement between government and communities,

“Further recalls his use of football and public viewing centres as instruments of social interaction and community engagement, reflecting his belief that shared interests and sporting activities could help bridge divisions, encourage peaceful coexistence and provide opportunities for interaction among people from different backgrounds,

“Obsertes that his leadership style, widely associated with humility, accessibility, compassion and a practical approach to governance, earned him the popular appellation. “The Talk and Do Governor,” reflecting the public perception of his determination to translate policy intentions and commitments into practical action;

“Further observes that his eight years in office represented a period in which healthcare, education, infrastructure, economic diversification, youth development, sport and peacebuilding featured prominently in the developmental agenda of Delta State, even as the long-term sustainability and impact of individual programmes remain matters for continued assessment and institutional preservation,

“Acknowledges that Dr. Uduaghan’s contributions extended beyond the immediate execution of projects and programmes to the articulation of a development vision that sought to connect public investment with human welfare, economic resilience, social stability and the long-term prosperity of the people;

“Notes with profound sadness that his passing, shortly before his 72nd birthday, constitutes a significant loss to his immediate family, the Itsekiri people, the Government and people of Delta State, the medical profession, the political community and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly in view of his years of public service and his contributions to governance and development; and

“Also notes that the death of a former Governor who devoted several decades to professional and public service provides an occasion for reflection on the enduring responsibilities of leadership, the importance of institutional continuity and the duty of government to preserve achievements that advance the welfare of citizens.”

ENDS