Presidential Election: Tinubu got 517,341 Kano votes in 2023; can he win it in 2027?

President Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate.

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

Ahead of the 2027 presidential poll, all eyes, including that of President Bola Tinubu, are on Kano, the commercial nerve centre of northern Nigeria.

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As in the past, President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress, ADC; and Mr Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, are locked in an intense battle for Kano votes.

In the 2023 presidential election, the state was won by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People s Party, NNPP.

He scored 997,279 votes to floor Tinubu, who came second with 517,341votes. Atiku Abubakar, who ran on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, got 131,716 votes. Obi of the Labour Party, LP, polled28,513 votes.

Four years down the line, some factors have changed even though all the contestants are in the race.

Now, Kwankwaso is running as vice presidential candidate to Peter Obi. He is not the main flag bearer. Will Kano voters give him the kind of support they gave him in the past now that he is no longer the presidential candidate?

On the other hand, will they swing their support for Atiku, a fellow northerner who is now running on ADC platform?

Or will the Kano voters give their support to President Bola Tinubu, who is still running on the plank of the ruling APC and ensure he secures more than the 517,341 votes he got four years ago?

These are questions that will be answered in 86 days time.

Vanguard News