Ogun approves N50,000 welfare palliative for 3,050 corps members

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By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has approved a welfare palliative of ₦50,000 each for the 3,050 members of the 2026 Batch C, Stream I of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) currently undergoing their orientation programme at the NYSC camp in Sagamu.

The intervention, approved by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ease the burden of prevailing economic challenges on young Nigerians and provide support for corps members serving in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, the disbursement of the funds commenced on Monday, with each eligible corps member to receive ₦50,000 to help meet personal and other essential needs during the orientation period.

It reads, “The initiative underscores the state government’s recognition of the contributions of corps members to national development and its commitment to promoting their welfare, comfort and overall well-being throughout their service year.

“The government acknowledges that corps members, many of whom are away from their families and familiar environments, face various financial and personal demands as they settle into their new assignments. The additional financial support is intended to provide some relief and make their transition into the service year more manageable.

“Beyond the financial palliative, the state government has also approved the donation of 500 mattresses to the NYSC orientation camp in Sagamu to strengthen the camp’s capacity to accommodate corps members comfortably.

“The intervention comes amid an increase in the number of corps members deployed to Ogun State, making continuous investment in camp facilities and essential amenities necessary to sustain appropriate living conditions for participants.

“The provision of mattresses forms part of the government’s broader commitment to supporting the NYSC programme and ensuring that corps members have access to decent accommodation and a conducive environment during their orientation exercise.

“The state government, therefore, considers their welfare an important aspect of creating a supportive environment in which they can discharge their responsibilities effectively and have a rewarding service year.”

The government also encourages corps members to embrace the values of discipline, patriotism, tolerance and selfless service, and to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the NYSC scheme to contribute meaningfully to their host communities and the country at large.