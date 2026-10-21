Barca’s Olmo injured for a month, misses Clasico

Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder #20 Daniel Olmo celebrates scoring his team’s fifth goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on October 17, 2026. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo will miss Sunday’s Clasico in La Liga against Real Madrid after being ruled out for around a month through injury on Wednesday.

“Tests have confirmed that Dani Olmo is suffering an injury to his left thigh,” said Spanish champions Barcelona in a statement, confirming he will be sidelined for “approximately one month”.

The Spain international went off hurt during Barca’s 4-2 Champions League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the French capital.

As well as the visit of Real Madrid to Camp Nou, Olmo is set to miss league games against Alaves and Atletico Madrid, as well as facing Aston Villa in the Champions League.

Olmo will also likely be unable to play for World Cup winners Spain in Nations League games against the Czech Republic and England on November 12 and 15 respectively.

The 28-year-old, who joined Barca from RB Leipzig in 2024, has suffered frequently with injuries through his career.

Vanguard News