NDC rejects C’River chairman’s listing in APC campaign council

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cross River has rejected the listing of its state chairman, Goddie Akpama, in the purported All Progressives Congress (APC) State Campaign Council directory.

The party made its position known in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Cletus Amawu, and made available to Vanguard in Calabar on Wednesday.

The NDC said an online directory had listed Akpama under the Chieftaincy Affairs category of the APC campaign council, describing the publication as misleading.

It insisted that Akpama was neither a member of the APC nor affiliated with the party’s campaign council.

The party also corrected the name displayed in the directory, saying his full and correct name was Goddie Archibong Akpama, not “Goddy Akpama”.

According to the NDC, Akpama remains committed to his responsibilities as the party’s state chairman and continues to work towards advancing its political objectives.

The party expressed concern that the listing could mislead the public, confuse political stakeholders, and undermine Akpama’s political standing.

It urged those responsible for compiling, hosting, or circulating the directory to explain how his name was included, remove the listing, and issue a public clarification.

The NDC also urged journalists, political stakeholders, and members of the public not to regard the listing as evidence of Akpama’s membership of the APC.

The party said Akpama’s political activities remained within the NDC, adding that political disagreements should be resolved through legitimate engagement rather than the circulation of misleading information.

It reiterated its demand for the immediate removal of the listing and a public clarification from those responsible.

Amawu reaffirmed that Akpama remained focused on his political responsibilities under the NDC platform and would not be distracted by what the party described as attempts to misrepresent his political affiliation.