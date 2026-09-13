2027 Hajj: Lagos seeks more slots for pilgrims

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has appealed to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, to allocate additional slots to the state to accommodate the growing number of intending pilgrims for the 2027 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, made the appeal during an engagement with the pre-2027 Hajj assessment team from NAHCON, led by the Commissioner of Operations, Inspectorate and Licensing, Prince Anofiu Elegushi.

Layode described the 1,224 slots allocated to Lagos for the 2027 exercise as inadequate, saying the state required a minimum of 2,500 slots to meet the demand.

He said Lagos had consistently performed well in Hajj operations, recalling that his predecessor, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, airlifted 3,661 pilgrims during the 2023 Hajj.

“Since I assumed office in 2024, we have sustained the tempo. We airlifted 1,600 pilgrims in 2026, and we are already projecting not less than 2,000 intending pilgrims for 2027.

“I, therefore, appeal to NAHCON to reconsider Lagos and allocate additional slots to us,” he said.

Speaking on the 2026 Hajj, the commissioner expressed disappointment with the services provided by some service providers, particularly the facilities at Arafat, which he described as substandard and unsuitable for pilgrims.

According to him, the poor facilities contributed to illnesses and generated several complaints from pilgrims.

Layode also faulted the services provided by Flynas Airline, saying the aircraft deployed for Lagos pilgrims were not spacious enough and had inadequate restroom facilities, resulting in discomfort during the journey.

The commissioner further requested NAHCON’s approval for states to establish clinic spaces in their hotels to enable state medical teams to provide first aid and treat minor ailments.

He said the arrangement would help reduce pressure on NAHCON clinics and Saudi hospitals.

Layode also urged NAHCON to facilitate the seamless transportation of drugs purchased by states for their pilgrims.

He appealed to the commission to retain the existing luggage allowance of two 23kg main bags and one 8kg hand luggage for the 2027 Hajj.

In his remarks, Elegushi said the team was in Lagos to brief the state on new developments in Hajj administration introduced by the Saudi Arabian Government.

He explained that, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, Hajj operations had become increasingly private-sector driven, with government focusing on regulation and supervision, particularly in aviation.

Elegushi said states were expected to establish companies to operate as tour operators, adding that while no single state could do it alone, states in the South-West could establish a joint private company.

He commended Lagos as a pioneer in pilgrims’ welfare, a tradition he said was initiated by President Bola Tinubu during his tenure as governor of the state.

He encouraged the state to sustain and improve on the initiative in future Hajj operations.