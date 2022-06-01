By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Tuesday, said Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori remains Delta format for unity going forward to the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Onuesoke who spoke to newsmen in Abuja describes Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as a symbol of unity, adding that “one of his (Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori) greatest assets as an individual, is his ability to relate with all classes of people across the divides, he possesses a detribalized, people friendly and down to earth personality traits.

“The emergence of Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as our party flagbearer for next year governorship election is of great significant to the entirety of all Deltans, most especially at such a time like this when the polity is over heated and increasing tension in an electioneering season, we are in dare need of a unifier, detribalized and humble personality who would bring everyone to the table because every single Deltan counts, he remains the best format for delta unity.

“Deltans from all walks of life can attest to the fact that Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori is a unifier, this he has demonstrated as the longest serving speaker of Delta State House of Assembly since the return of democracy over 20 years ago, which is a further proof of his capacity and capability to accommodate the diverse needs and aspirations of our people, by giving everyone a sense of belonging in the affairs of our dear state.

“I call on Deltans, especially the PDP family in the state to rally round Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and reconcile all our grievances, in a bid to go into the general election as one united pdp family, to secure victory at the polls.”