By Chioma Onuegbu

THE Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Uyo, has decried the unabated attacks, killings, bombings, and kidnappings, perpetrated by bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements across the country.

It particularly condemned the Kaduna-Abuja railway attack and urged the government to be alive to its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 27th Synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Central Circuit, Ekpanya Street, Uyo, and signed by the Archbishop of Uyo, His Grace, John Koko-Bassey and the Lay President, Sir Sunday Bassey.

According to the communique made available to newsmen at the weekend in Uyo, the Church frowned on the lingering face-off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government.

The communique reads in part: “At the 27th Synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Uyo, at 29 Ekpanya Street Uyo, Central Circuit, Synod deliberated on the conference theme for the year, Prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ” and issues affecting the Church, State and the nation.

“Synod calls on Leaders in all levels of government to be sincere and exhibit true spirit of stewardship, and be more sensitive to the plight of the citizens, since the office they occupy is held in public trust.

” Synod urges Nigerians of voting age to get their Permanent Voters Card and to participate in the election of new political officeholders during the 2023 general elections. This will help to checkmate abuse of power, and bad governance and forestall the total collapse of Nigeria.

“It recommended that Government should also checkmate the influx and importation of illegal firearms and explosive devices as this will help curb armed robbery and other violent crimes as we approach the 2023 general elections”

“Synod commended Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for the relative peace across the state and urged him to do more within his powers to maintain the peace especially as the 2023 elections draw closer.