Anglican Church expands nationwide with 15 new dioceses

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has approved the creation of 15 new dioceses, increasing its total from 161 to 176 across the country, a move aimed at strengthening its presence in key regions.

A statement signed by Korede Akintunde, Communication Officer, on 18th September 2025, confirmed the development.

Of the 15 dioceses, five are full-fledged—Ekiti South, Kalabari, Lagos South West, Omoku, and Ozoro—while ten are missionary dioceses: Eket, Idanre, Ikom, Keffi, Nasarawa, Ogoja, Oyo South, Oyun, Takum, and Zuru.

The decision followed inspections and validations conducted by three teams led by Archbishops Joseph Akinfenwa, David Onuoha, and Daniel Yisa, alongside a Validation Team chaired by The Most Rev’d Dr Timothy Yahaya. The findings were presented to the Episcopal Synod on 11th July 2025, where Primate Henry Ndukuba submitted the recommendations for approval.

“Other processes, including the election of bishops, consecrations, inaugurations, and enthronements, shall be announced in due course,” the statement added.

The new dioceses were carved out from existing jurisdictions, including Ekiti, Niger Delta, Lagos West, Ahoada, Oleh, Uyo, Akure, Calabar, Kubwa, Lafia, Oyo, Kwara, Jalingo, and Kebbi.

The Standing Committee of the General Synod approved the expansion in accordance with the Church’s constitution, marking a significant growth of its grassroots network across Nigeria.