Redouble your efforts to fulfill promises you made to Nigerians, Nsukka Anglican Synod tells Tinubu

…Calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

…Asks FG to cut reckless borrowing, ensure transparency in management of recovered funds

…Condemns ongoing, senseless killings of Christians, other innocent citizens

…Tells INEC Chair to champion electoral reform, restore credibility to Nigeria’s elections

NSUKKA — The Anglican Diocese of Nsukka has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “redouble his efforts to fulfill the promises he made to Nigerians,” as it raised strong concerns over economic hardship, insecurity, and declining public confidence in national institutions.

This was contained in the communiqué issued at the end of the 2nd Session of the 11th Synod of the Diocese, held from Wednesday, October 22 to Sunday, October 26, 2025, at St. John’s Church, Edem-Ani, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Synod was presided over by the Bishop of Nsukka, Rt. Rev. Dr. Aloysius EzeAgbo (JP), supported by his wife and President of the Women Ministry, Mrs. Anthonia Ifeoma Agbo (JP). It was attended by clergy, members of the laity, legal officers, political leaders, traditional rulers, and delegations from sister dioceses and other denominations.

The Synod congratulated President Tinubu on completing two years in office but warned that early focus on 2027 politics could undermine governance. It insisted that “meaningful governance that transforms lives will be the strongest endorsement of all.”

It lamented the worsening economy, rising cost of living, and what it described as a selective anti-corruption campaign. The Church urged the Federal Government to adopt humane economic reforms, cut reckless borrowing, and ensure transparency in the management of recovered funds.

The Synod added its voice to ongoing appeals for the release of the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying his prolonged detention—despite several court orders—has contributed to persistent insecurity in the Southeast.

The Synod issued a strong condemnation of the “ongoing and senseless killings of Christians and other innocent citizens across Nigeria,” describing the attacks as a form of silent genocide.

It aligned with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in demanding decisive action from security agencies and commended U.S. President Donald Trump and American lawmakers for acknowledging Christian persecution in Nigeria.

On national institutions, the Synod stressed that “the process of getting into power is more important than power itself.”

It urged the new INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), to champion electoral reform and restore the credibility of Nigeria’s elections.

The Synod also called for urgent government action on insecurity, flooding, energy sabotage, and recurring ASUU strikes, noting that Nigeria’s healing lies in justice, accountability, and compassionate leadership.

The Synod commended Governor Peter Mbah for ending the Monday sit-at-home order, improving security, and undertaking major infrastructural projects, including the 260 Smart Green Schools, Primary Health Centres, and the AI-enabled surveillance centre. It also lauded the completion of the International Conference Centre and the ongoing revival of Hotel Presidential.

Despite its commendations, the Synod expressed concern that citizens continue to suffer from harsh taxation not matched by improved public services. It cautioned that taxation must remain “a tool for development, not a weapon of oppression.”

It called for a comprehensive redesign of Nsukka town’s road network with modern drainage systems to address worsening flooding.

The Synod also condemned the killing of Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya, urging improved recruitment, training, and welfare for Forest Guards across the state.

The Synod praised the state government for constructing the Nsukka New Market at Obimo to resettle traders displaced by the demolition of Ogige Market. It, however, urged transparent shop allocation and fair compensation for affected traders.

It welcomed the Smart Green Schools initiative but advised the government to partner with reputable missionary education managers—such as the Anglican, Catholic, and Methodist churches—to ensure sustainability and curb corruption.

Reflecting on the Synod theme, “The Apostles’ Blueprint for Maturity: A Pathway to Spiritual Growth” (Acts 2:40–47), the Diocese urged Christians to embrace discipline, integrity, fellowship, and service, and called on all Nigerians to uphold truth, justice, compassion, and shared responsibility in the pursuit of national peace and progress.

The communiqué was signed by Ven. Kingsley S. E. Obeta, Clerical Synod Secretary, and Rt. Rev. Dr. Aloysius EzeAgbo (JP), Bishop of Nsukka.