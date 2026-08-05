Military Pay: Matawalle applauds Tinubu as privates get 80%, colonels 50%, generals 30% raise

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving a salary increase for personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Matawalle described the decision as “a landmark demonstration of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, morale and operational effectiveness of the gallant officers and men who continue to make immense sacrifices in defence of the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The minister said the review of military salaries had remained a priority since the inception of the current administration, adding that he personally championed the initiative within government.

He thanked President Tinubu for what he described as his visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare of military personnel.

“It is a clear reflection of your passion for building a motivated, resilient and highly professional Armed Forces capable of effectively addressing Nigeria’s security challenges,” he said.

According to Matawalle, about 250,000 personnel will benefit from the new salary package, which takes effect from September 1, 2026.

He gave the following breakdown of the salary increases:

80% increase: Personnel from Private to Staff Sergeant.

50% increase: Personnel from Warrant Officer to Colonel.

30% increase: Senior officers above the rank of Colonel, including Brigadier-General, Major-General, Lieutenant-General and General.

Matawalle said the salary review forms part of the Federal Government’s efforts to improve the welfare of military personnel engaged in combating terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across the country.

Quoting President Tinubu, the minister said: “The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation.”

He added that the Federal Government would continue to prioritise the welfare of troops while modernising the Armed Forces through the provision of modern weapons, equipment and technological tools to enhance operational effectiveness.

Matawalle urged members of the Armed Forces to see the salary increase as recognition of their sacrifices and a renewed call to service.

“I urge our servicemen to take this gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland. Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation,” he said.