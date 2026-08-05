Lagos boosts fire response capacity with 11 public stations, 685 new firefighters

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reinforced the state’s emergency response capacity with the induction of 150 newly recruited firefighters into the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The ceremony also featured the commissioning and commencement of operations at the new Oworonshoki Fire Station, bringing the number of public fire stations constructed by the Sanwo-Olu administration to 11.

The newly inducted firefighters underwent a six-month intensive training programme at the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Technical Training Centre, Ikeja, where they obtained the Basic Firefighting Competency Certificate (BFCC), certifying them for active service.

Speaking at the event, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, congratulated the new officers and urged them to uphold discipline, professionalism and continuous learning as they commence field internship.

“Firefighting is a highly demanding profession that requires courage, professionalism, teamwork and a constant commitment to improving operational skills in order to effectively protect lives, environment and property across Lagos State,” she said.

Adeseye said the latest recruitment was the third phase under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

She explained that the government recruited its first batch of 100 firefighters in December 2020 during the COVID-19 period, followed by 435 personnel in May 2022.

With the addition of the 150 newly inducted firefighters, she said the administration has recruited a total of 685 firefighters, significantly strengthening the agency’s operational capacity.

The Controller General also disclosed that the Oworonshoki Fire Station brings to 11 the number of public fire stations established by the administration, while another station is being operated through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement with the Startimes Estate Community Development Association.

Adeseye commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for sustained investment in emergency management through recruitment of personnel, expansion of fire stations and acquisition of modern firefighting equipment.

She assured residents that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service would continue to provide prompt, efficient and proactive emergency response services across the state.

She added that the administration’s focus on safety and security remains a key component of its THEMES+ Agenda, with ongoing improvements in equipment, manpower and infrastructure within the fire and rescue sector.