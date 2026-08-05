Lawan hails Tinubu’s 30%-80% military salary increase, says move will boost troops’ morale

Ahmad Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Former President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving a salary increase of between 30 and 80 per cent for personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, describing the move as a major morale booster for troops.

In a statement personally signed on Tuesday, Lawan described the approval as a demonstration of the President’s commitment to the welfare of military personnel and a strategic investment in Nigeria’s security.

He said the new salary structure, which takes effect from September 1, 2026, provides an 80 per cent salary increase for junior personnel from Private to Staff Sergeant, a 50 per cent increase for personnel from Warrant Officer to Colonel, and a 30 per cent increase for senior officers from Brigadier-General to General.

According to him, the increase in the annual military wage bill from N660 billion to N924 billion represents a N264 billion investment in the welfare of about 250,000 personnel across the Armed Forces.

Lawan said the salary review would significantly boost the morale of troops and provide them with the confidence needed to tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats confronting the country.

He, however, urged members of the Armed Forces to reciprocate the government’s gesture with greater dedication, professionalism and operational efficiency.

The former Senate President also called for stronger synergy among the Army, Navy and Air Force, stressing that effective collaboration and intelligence sharing were essential to defeating the country’s security challenges.

“The Army, Navy and Air Force must seamlessly integrate their operations and intelligence-sharing mechanisms. The complex nature of today’s threats demands that we do not just fight as individual services, but as one unified, lethal and professional force,” he said.

Lawan expressed optimism that the improved welfare package would serve as a catalyst for intensified military operations aimed at restoring peace across the country.

He also assured that the Senate Committee on Defence would continue to support adequate funding for the Armed Forces and ensure that legislative actions facilitate the military’s efforts to defeat insecurity.

The senator thanked President Tinubu for prioritising the welfare of military personnel, saying the gesture recognises the sacrifices of troops defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.