The calls by stakeholders and aspirants for a rerun of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election for the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun House of Representatives slot continue to gain grounds following the Party’s inability to conduct a flawless election last Friday, May 27.

The election, which was billed to hold at Idofian that Friday, had been marred by non availability of official APC ballot papers and official result sheets to document the outcome of the election, among other irregularities.

One of the delegates expressed shock and surprise at the decision of the APC officials to use ordinary sheets of papers to write imaginary results of an election that actually did not hold. The unusual fall out of the situation is the conflicting results of the botched election,announced in the social media, with names of two aspirants mentioned as winners of one election.

Sources disclosed that all the aspirants unanimously objected to any process that does not conform with the Party’s laid down procedures for free, fair and credible election. It is the main reason why all of them are calling for the cancellation of the botched election.

A party stalwart from Offa who witnessed the exercise noted that given that the Three Local Government (Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun) have a total of Forty-One wards with five delegates per ward, the total number of party delegates at the election should be Two hundred and Five. To his surprise, Two Hundred and twenty Five delegates were accredited by the APC officials, a clear 20 votes above the exepected number of voters.

In addition to all these anomalies, he revealed further, the APC officials did not arrive the venue of the election until very late in the evening thereby making it practically impossible to conduct a free and fair election late into the night.

With the turn of event, it became clear to all stakeholders that a credible election could not hold.

“It is obvious from the outcome that the three leading aspirants, Hon Tijani Ismail, Hon Gbenga Oyekunle Power and Mr Tajudeen Abioye will readily agree to a cancellation and rerun because it is obvious to them that what transpired at Idofian last Friday cannot be described as an election”, he disclosed.

Another party Stalwart, Mr Salami, spoke in the same vein: For our party to achieve victory at the general elections next year, justice and fair play must reign supreme. The impression must not be created that the system is being manipulated to favour a particular candidate or zone. The APC electoral officials must be seen to be playing by the rules. Winners must emerge through a transparent process. That is the reason why party stakeholders are calling for a rerun of the discredited Idofian House of Representatives Primary election.”

Sources close to one of the key aspirants, Hon Gbenga Oyekunle said the aspirant, as a loyal party man, is ready for a rerun in order to ensure the emergence of a clear winner that will be devoid of any controversies.

Key stakeholders in Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun APC, including nearly all the eight aspirants have called on the APC leadership and Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to canceled the last Friday botched House of Representatives Primary election and organise a rerun without delay.