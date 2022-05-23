.

…Tebite, Elumelu, Mutu, Nwoko clinch Rep tickets

…As Ighrakpata, Emetulu, Anyafulu, and others fly Assembly flag

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primaries for State House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives, Sunday held peacefully in Delta State.

In the House of Representatives primaries where delegates were accredited and voted in the presence of security agents and officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Victor Nwokolo clinched the party’s ticket for the Ika Federal Constituency while Jonathan Ukodiko emerged as the party’s flagbearer for the Isoko Federal constituency.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Ezechi emerged as the party’s candidate for the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constitency with Taleb Tebite picking the party’s ticket for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency seat.

Also, Ndidi Elumeli clinched the party’s ticket for the Anioma/Oshimili Federal constituency as there were no winners in the Ethiope and Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituencies.

In the House of Assembly primaries, Arthur Akpowowo, Festus Utuama, Jimmy Idiovwa and Onoriode Agofure emerged as the PDP flagbearers for Ethiope East, Ughelli South, Ughelli North I and Ughelli North II constituencies respectively.

Also to fly the party’s flags are; Jite Brown, Udu-, Solomon Ighrakpata, Uvwie; Festus Okoh, Ika South; Fred Martins, Warri North; Bino Ohwede, Isoko South I; Ferguson Onwo, Isoko South II, Bernard Odior, Isoko North; James Augoye, Okpe; Charles Emetulu, Ndokwa West and Emeke Osamuta, Ndokwa East.

Others are: Bridget Anyafulu, Oshimimi South; Mr Frank Esenwah, Oshimili North;

Emomotimi Guwor, Warri South West; Austin Oroye, Warri South I; Opuoru Matthew, Warri South II; Pekins Umukoro, Sapele; Christian Onogba, Ethiope West; Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, Ika North East; Isaac Anwuzia, Aniocha South; Emeka Nwaobi, Aniocha North; Emmanuel Sinebe, Patani; Chukwudi Dafe, Ukwani; Asupa Forteta, Burutu I; Perez Oloye, Burutu ll and Kenneth Preyor, Bomadi