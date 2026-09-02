Trump says he’s glad Prince Harry, Meghan left US, wouldn’t take them back

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a meeting with U.S. travel executives in the Oval Office of the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with executives from travel companies including American Airlines, Marriott, MGM Resorts, Carnival, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock International, Venetian, and Raffles & Fairmont. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was glad Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had left the United States — though adding that if he were part of the British royal family he would not have taken them back.

“I’m happy about it. I was not a fan,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office a week after the prince and his American wife moved back to Britain from their home in Montecito, California.

“I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles.”

The A-list celebrity couple is now settling in back in Britain, six years after they left for the United States amid acrimony over their bitter criticisms of the royal family.

Harry appeared to have mended relations with his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer, during more recent UK visits. But Harry reportedly remains estranged from his brother, heir-to-the-throne, Prince William, and William’s wife Catherine.

Trump, who has previously criticized actress Meghan on a number of occasions, said he wouldn’t have been so forgiving.

“Maybe I’m different. I wouldn’t have taken him back, right? If I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back,” said Trump.

Vanguard News