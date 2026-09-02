2027: If PDP used threats like APC, it wouldn’t have won in 2015 — ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has condemned the reported threat by the Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, to flog those who refuse to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 election.

The opposition party said the remark was troubling coming from a public official, warning that Nigerians should be allowed to make their political choices freely as the country moves towards another general election.

Speaking with Vanguard on the development, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ruling party’s leadership must rein in members whose utterances could damage the democratic process.

“APC needs to call their members to order,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC spokesman recalled that the APC itself benefited from an electoral environment in which Nigerians were free to reject the incumbent government in the 2015 election.

“If PDP had behaved this way, they would not have come to power in 2015,” he said.

Abdullahi also called on security agencies to act against public officials who, in his view, cross the line from political advocacy into intimidation.

“The security agencies too should make an example of these rascals masquerading as public servants,” he added.