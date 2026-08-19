APC releases timetable for Delta, Kogi, others’ primaries

…Party to conduct primaries for restored constituencies, legislative bye-elections

ABUJA — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of primary elections ahead of the 2026 legislative bye-elections and the elections for four State House of Assembly constituencies recently restored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party said INEC had restored four previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies in Delta and Kogi states, prompting the need for the conduct of fresh primary elections to nominate its candidates.

The restored constituencies are Abraka, Isoko North II and Ughelli South II in Delta State, as well as Yagba West II in Kogi State.

In a notice to its state chapters, the APC also announced plans to conduct primary elections for candidates to contest the 2026 legislative bye-elections in Gombe, Bauchi, Delta and Kano states.

The affected constituencies are Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe State; Disina and Sakwa State Constituencies in Bauchi State; Udu State Constituency in Delta State; and Dawakin Kudu State Constituency in Kano State.

The party directed its chapters in the affected states to comply with the timetable and schedule of activities for the primary elections.

The APC said the timetable would guide the nomination and selection of its candidates for the restored constituencies and the legislative bye-elections.

The party urged all stakeholders, including aspirants, state chapters and party members in the affected constituencies, to adhere to the guidelines and timelines for the exercise.

The development follows INEC’s restoration of the four previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies in Delta and Kogi states and preparations for the 2026 legislative bye-elections in the affected states.

See the timetable below: