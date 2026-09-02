2027: Wike vows to deliver Rivers, Abuja for Tinubu

Nyesom Wike

By Caleb Ayemere

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asserted that he remains in absolute command of the political structures across both Rivers State and the nation’s capital, Abuja, dismissing any notion that executive power rests solely with a sitting governor.

​The former Rivers State governor made the claim on Wednesday during his media chat in Abuja.

Wike rejected claims that holding formal elected office in a state is a prerequisite for maintaining political supremacy.

He framed his authority as an established, grassroots operation that operates independently of formal government executive seats.

​Addressing ongoing debates regarding his influence and frequent presence in the Niger Delta, Wike described himself as the ultimate authority directing electoral machinery on the ground in both territories. He maintained that his leadership remains unchallenged despite changing political dynamics in his home state.

​The FCT Minister made a firm pledge regarding his political obligations to the presidency, vowing to deliver decisive electoral victories in both key domains for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming general elections.

​Speaking on his position within the local political architecture, Wike declared: “You don’t need to be a governor before you’ll be in charge. I am the General Commander of the Political Infantry here. So also in the FCT.”

​He emphasized that his primary strategic directive is ensuring complete political alignment between his grassroots network and the central administration.

“I owe the President to give these two as far as the election is concerned,” Wike added, treating the FCT’s electoral weight with the same strategic importance as a state.

​Clarifying his frequent visits back to Rivers State, the Minister refuted claims that he was abandoning his administrative duties in Abuja or permanently relocating.

He explained that active political leadership requires direct, ongoing physical engagement with local stakeholders rather than remote management from the federal capital.

​Wike argued that relying on secondary reports while sitting in executive offices leads to political miscalculation. He noted that maintaining direct lines of communication with his political family ensures that strategic directives are executed seamlessly on the ground.