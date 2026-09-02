2027: Flogging threat may turn voters against APC — PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the reported threat by Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, to flog people who refuse to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, saying the remark could alienate voters.

The opposition party said such threats were more likely to turn voters against the ruling APC than win support for it, warning that inflammatory rhetoric could also undermine the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Speaking with Vanguard, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, described the reported comment as unbecoming of a public officer.

“This statement is unfortunate. It is unbecoming of someone who occupies the position of commissioner, is a member of the State Executive Council and is expected to conduct himself responsibly,” Jungudo said.

He argued that the commissioner’s approach could ultimately work against the APC at the polls.

“If he feels he is doing any good for his party, he is not. Such threats and barbaric behaviour will only turn the people against the APC and possibly work to the advantage of the PDP,” he said.

Jungudo urged political parties and their supporters to shun violence and rhetoric capable of heating up the political environment, expressing particular concern over Borno State, which he said had remained fragile for a long time.

“We condemn in totality any attempt that is likely to cause violence or undermine the peaceful conduct of the 2027 elections,” he said.

He called on the Borno State governor to take action against the commissioner and urged PDP members not to respond to inflammatory remarks in kind.

“The PDP of today is a peaceful, law-abiding party that is hopeful of winning the elections in 2027,” Jungudo said.