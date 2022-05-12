.

*Mark heads PDP Presidential Primary panel

Primary to hold in Abuja

John Alechenu, Abuja

After months of speculations, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its presidential ticket open

This was part of the outcome of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, on Wednesday night. The meeting which began at 8pm ended by 10:20pm.

Former Senate President, David Mark is to chair the convention planning committee.

It was further learnt that the NEC also agreed that the National Convention should be held at Eagle Square, Abuja, on May 28 as earlier scheduled.

This decision was taken after NEC received and deliberated on the report of the 37 member zoning committee led by Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom.

Earlier, , in his opening remarks at the commencement of the meeting before it went into a closed session, National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, admitted that the party leadership has been under pressure ahead of party primaries and the 2023 presidential election.

Ayu said “but we’re just trying to make sure everything goes right. We want to inform all our members that since the last NEC meeting, we’ve been working around the clock to reposition our party. L”

He assured that the party under his watch will be accountable “Your money will be spent wisely.

“There would be accountability, there will be financial discipline and how we spend your money you will see it. And what we’ve tried to do is to try and make this place a much more pleasant place for you to come and hold meetings.

“We have also worked round the clock on details in terms of various preparations for the National Convention. And we’ll brief you later. I want to thank every member of the party who cooperated with us. In running elections, serving on various committees, either on screening committees or appeal committees or even volunteering to play any role that we call on you to play. Some of you were contacted on very short notice and you gladly took up these responsibilities.

“The spirit of the party, we’re not only getting more united, we’re also working harder. And I believe that with this spirit, we’ll definitely do very well in the forthcoming elections and nothing will stop us from taking over power come May next year. So, I urge you all to continue with same the enthusiasm to resolve differences within the party among ourselves to make sure we work hard at the grassroots level with the same enthusiams we displayed here in Abuja. We appreciate our leaders, and I can assure you, the National Working Committee will continue to listen to you…will continue to make sure that we improve, we will work harder and do better. So that at the end of the day, it will not be for lack of drive and I believe our effort will be good enough.“

On his part, chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, assured the party leadership of the governor’s support to ensure the party wins the 2023 polls.

Tambuwal said: “Mr chairman, you have aptly described the mood of our party followers in this country.

“We are all very well mobilised towards various Congresses and National Convention and ultimately, the 2023 general elections. I assure you, Mr. chairman, as your governors, are always ready to continue to give you every support that is required for our party to emerge successful in the general elections, starting with Congresses at various levels.

“We’re very proud of the work you’re doing and members of the National Working Committee.”

Speaking for the National Assembly caucus, the Minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu said the array of PDP presidential aspirants commended the commitment of the NWC,

The array of PDP aspirants have rattled the APC, which he accused of siphoning public funds for the purchase of funds and reckless pillaging of the commonwealth.

Recall that the issue of zoning has been contentious.

Some party leaders at an earlier caucus meeting include, national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and other National Working Committee (NWC) members; Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin and other BoT members including, Former vice president, Namadi Sambo; former Senate president David Mark; state governors of the party; Former Vice President Atiku, among others.

