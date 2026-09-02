2027: APC UK inaugurates campaign council, assures Tinubu of victory

By Precious Enaike

The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC UK) has inaugurated its 2027 Campaign Council as part of preparations for diaspora coordination and mobilisation ahead of the general elections.

The council was inaugurated at the weekend in the UK with a mandate to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and secure victory for APC candidates across the country.

Speaking on the council’s mandate, the APC UK leadership said the chapter would work closely with the APC leadership and the Presidential Campaign Council in Nigeria to take the party’s message to Nigerians and canvass support for its candidates at the grassroots.

Mr Olumuyiwa Adesua was inaugurated as Director-General of the APC UK 2027 Campaign Council, while Feyisayo Ajayi was inaugurated as Secretary.

According to a statement signed by APC UK Publicity Secretary, Mr Tunde Ajisola, other portfolios and responsibilities would be allocated at the council’s forthcoming meeting.

Ajisola said the inauguration marked a significant step in APC UK’s preparations for the 2027 elections, adding that the council would drive strategic mobilisation, diaspora engagement, campaign coordination and grassroots support.

“APC UK congratulated all members of the newly inaugurated council and expressed confidence that their collective efforts will contribute to a successful campaign and decisive victory for President Tinubu and APC candidates across Nigeria in 2027,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the campaign council, Adesua, reaffirmed his commitment to the party and pledged to work with party leaders and stakeholders both in Nigeria and the diaspora to secure Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He said his new position was rooted in service to the party, its members and Nigerians.

“My new position as the APC UK Director-General of the newly constituted campaign council is rooted in service to the party, to the members and to the people.

“I want to assure you that from today until the 2027 election is concluded, we will work diligently to ensure victory for President Tinubu and all other candidates of our party across the country,” he stated.