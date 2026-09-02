2027: Nigerians won’t accept flawed election results — Igbo leaders

— Demand Kanu’s release, question Eastern rail, seaports

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), an assembly of prominent Southeastern intellectuals, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, has warned that Nigerians will not accept what it described as flawed election results.

The group also accused the Federal Government of anti-democratic tendencies and alleged marginalisation of the South-East, while reiterating its demand for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The ILT made its position known in a communiqué issued after a meeting at its headquarters in Enugu, signed by its President, Prof. Elo Amucheazi, and Secretary, Prof. Dozie Chukwuokolo.

The group alleged that there was evidence of widespread attacks on Christians in Nigeria, which it linked to an alleged agenda to Islamise the country.

It also called for the intervention of the United States to help ensure what it described as free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria in 2027.

The group said it was concerned about what it described as efforts by the Presidency to weaken the opposition ahead of the elections.

“ILT observed certain anti-democratic tendencies being orchestrated by the Presidency, like the stifling of the opposition and inflammatory comments such as ‘there is no vacancy in Aso Rock’ and the one the President himself made to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) that ‘all is fair in politics’.

“Some of these comments have been interpreted to mean that the President cannot be removed from office by fair ballots. We join all patriotic people of the world to demand that fair, free and credible elections must be conducted.

“ILT joins the Patriots in reminding the President that world powers are on the watch over the 2027 elections and demand that election results must be transmitted appropriately and in real time. Nigerians are not ready to accept flawed election results,” the communiqué stated.

Restructuring

On the Abuja Restructuring Summit organised by the Concerned Citizens Assembly, the ILT said it was briefed by three participants at the summit — Prof. Obasi Igwe, Ambassador Uche Ajulu-Okeke and Prof. Chidozie Chukwuokolo.

Following deliberations, the group said it resolved that the Igbo would not allow any part of their territory to be “balkanised.”

It commended the 25-member delegation that represented the Igbo at the summit and appealed to those allegedly attempting to provoke the people of the South-East to desist.

The ILT said it recognised the proposal for regionalisation of Nigeria based on ethno-linguistic identities, citing the Welsh, English and Scots in the United Kingdom as an example.

While acknowledging historical changes to Igbo boundaries, the group expressed optimism that the issues could be resolved through dialogue.

Kanu’s continued detention

The group also renewed its call for the immediate release of Kanu, describing his continued incarceration as evidence of what it termed discriminatory treatment of the Igbo.

The ILT alleged that Kanu, a British citizen, was extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya and subjected to prolonged prosecution.

It questioned what it described as different treatment of Kanu compared with other individuals involved in security-related activities.

“ILT is still amazingly shocked that this young man, who is also a British citizen, was extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya in ignoble circumstances not befitting of a government,” the communiqué stated.

The group recalled the historical treatment of Chief Obafemi Awolowo during his treason trial and argued that similar considerations should apply in Kanu’s case.

It insisted that Kanu was a “prisoner of conscience” and urged President Bola Tinubu to order his release without further delay.

South-East marginalisation

The ILT further accused successive governments of deliberately underdeveloping the South-East, citing what it described as inadequate infrastructure and economic opportunities in the region.

It specifically questioned the absence of standard-gauge railway infrastructure in the South-East, poor road networks and what it described as the concessioning of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, while substantial federal allocations were being made to other airports.

The group also lamented what it described as the underutilisation or “stifling” of seaports in the Eastern region and alleged widespread confiscation of Igbo-owned properties in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country.

On federal appointments, the ILT alleged that the South-East had been excluded from key positions, claiming that Igbos did not occupy any of 34 key federal appointments it reviewed.

The group also questioned the circumstances surrounding the retirement of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police of Igbo extraction and the subsequent appointment of a more junior officer as Inspector-General of Police.

It contrasted the development with the principle of seniority it said was applied in the appointment of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The ILT also lamented the lack of oil wells attributed to the South-East despite the region’s historical contribution to Nigeria’s oil-producing areas, and questioned what it described as deliberate policies limiting the development of the region.

Regional autonomy

The group advocated regional autonomy as a means of promoting balanced development and called for the restructuring of Nigeria into regional governments based on ethno-linguistic identities.

It argued that greater regional autonomy would allow the various parts of the country to develop according to their respective capacities and priorities.

“It is on record that Michigan State University stated that Eastern Nigeria was the fastest developing economy in the world between 1951 and 1967, above Singapore and Malaysia. We can do more if we are regionalised.

“We must occasionally ask whether in Nigeria, we are working for national integration or disintegration of the country. As Ndi Igbo, we stand for national integration,” the group stated.