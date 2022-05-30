

By John Alechenu, Abuja



The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, paid a courtesy call on the first runner up of the PDP Presidential primary and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his Abuja residence.

Atiku who was accompanied by his campaign team and retinue of aides was received by Wike whom he described as a committed party member and worthy opponent.

Confirming the visit, Special Adviser (Media) to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mazi Paul Ibe, told VANGUARD that his principal’s visit was part of his fence mending visit to fellow party members especially those who contested the party ticket with him.

He said, “Yes, it is true. His Excellency visited Governor Wike, in his residence today.

“It is part of his engagement to get all party members onboard as we prepare for the 2023 general elections.

“He went to personally appeal to Wike like he did with Tambuwual earlier to thank them for the roles they all played in ensuring that the party had an exemplary primary.

“He also went to solicit their support in uniting the party ahead of the task ahead.

“The candidate and the party are on the same page in the quest to redeem Nigeria from the mess the current APC-led regime has thrown us all in.

“These visits are ongoing other party leaders are also to be visited within the coming weeks.”

