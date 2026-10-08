Umahi dismisses rift with Wike, says ‘we’re one family’

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has dismissed reports of a strained relationship between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing the former Rivers State governor as a progressive politician and member of the same political family.

Umahi spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday while reacting to reports of divisions within the All Progressives Congress and speculation over his relationship with Wike.

The minister said there was no basis for the reports of a rift, insisting that both men remained connected by their shared political interests.

“We need Wike as Wike needs us. So, it’s one family,” Umahi said.

He said political differences between him and the FCT minister had been exaggerated by their opponents, stressing that their relationship remained cordial.

Umahi also urged politicians to focus on national development rather than allow political disagreements to create divisions among people who share common interests.

Wike, who remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, has continued to maintain his political relevance while backing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In January, the FCT minister said his rainbow coalition represented a departure from conventional party politics, describing it as a collective political movement aimed at advancing the interests of Rivers State.

His position has, however, come amid concerns within the ruling APC over political alliances that could affect Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The Progressive Governors Forum has said it would not support any alliance or political arrangement capable of undermining Tinubu’s re-election or the electoral prospects of APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Despite the concerns surrounding political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections, Umahi maintained that his relationship with Wike was not defined by the differences being portrayed by their political opponents.

He reiterated that both men remained part of the same political family and should be viewed within the broader context of their shared commitment to national development.