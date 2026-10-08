NYSC abduction: Alli seeks stronger security coordination

By Adeola Badru

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli, has called for intensified intelligence gathering and stronger collaboration among security agencies following the rescue of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted in Imo State.

Alli, in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign organisation, Bisi Oladele, described the safe release of the prospective corps members as a welcome development, but called for sustained security measures to prevent similar incidents.

The 20 prospective corps members from Oyo State were abducted last week in Imo State while travelling to the state for the mandatory national service.

Reacting to their rescue, Alli commended the Federal Government, Imo State Government and security agencies for the efforts that led to the release of the victims.

He urged security agencies to strengthen intelligence networks and inter-agency coordination to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of Nigerians travelling across the country.

Alli said, “The safe rescue of our prospective corps members is a welcome development and a demonstration of the commitment of the Federal Government and our security agencies to protecting the lives of Nigerians.

“I commend President Bola Tinubu and the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for their leadership and the security agencies for their courage, professionalism and coordinated efforts that led to the successful rescue of the victims, who were travelling to Imo for the mandatory national service.”

The APC candidate said the rescue should be followed by sustained efforts to address security challenges affecting Nigerians travelling across the country.

“The security agencies must intensify intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration to prevent similar incidents,” he said.

Alli also urged the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction and take appropriate legal action against anyone found responsible.

He appealed to Nigerians to support security agencies by providing useful and timely information that could assist in preventing criminal activities and protecting lives.

According to him, “I also urge Nigerians to support security agencies with useful information, stressing that the safety of citizens remains a collective responsibility.”

Alli said the protection of citizens required the combined efforts of government, security agencies and members of the public, particularly through the sharing of information that could help security personnel prevent attacks and respond promptly to emerging threats.

He also commended the efforts that resulted in the safe recovery of the 20 prospective corps members, describing their release as a source of relief to their families and loved ones.

Alli wished the rescued prospective corps members and their families well as they recover from the experience, and urged continued vigilance to ensure that Nigerians travelling for national service and other purposes could do so safely.