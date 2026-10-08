NANS backs EFCC operations in Akure

EFCC

By Adeola Badru

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed support for the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ado-Ekiti Zonal Command, in Akure, Ondo State.

In a statement signed by Adegoke Naheem Ademola, Chief of Staff to the President of NANS, on Thursday, the students’ body said it supported the EFCC’s mandate and efforts to combat financial crimes in the country.

Ademola said NANS was committed to efforts aimed at promoting accountability and building a society where financial crimes were reduced.

“NANS is not against the activities of the EFCC,” he said, adding that students, as stakeholders in nation-building, were opposed to fraud and financial crimes.

He said the association recognised the statutory responsibilities of the EFCC to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, stressing the importance of compliance with the law.

“To this end, we wish to state emphatically that we support operations of the EFCC, Ado-Ekiti Zonal Command, and we equally support the mandate of the Commission in its efforts to investigate, prevent and prosecute financial crimes and ensure that we have a society where financial crimes have no place,” he said.

Ademola said the fight against financial crimes remained important to Nigeria’s development, adding that stronger accountability would contribute to public confidence in institutions.

He said NANS would continue to support lawful efforts by the EFCC to tackle financial crimes and strengthen accountability across the country.

“We therefore stand in support of every lawful effort by the EFCC to rid our society of financial crimes.

“We believe that the Commission has an important role to play in strengthening accountability and ensuring that no individual is allowed to undermine the financial integrity of our nation,” Ademola said.

The NANS Chief of Staff also stressed the importance of ensuring that law-enforcement activities were conducted in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

“While we respect the lawful duties of security agencies, such duties must be carried out within the bounds of the law and with due regard to the safety and dignity of Nigerian students,” he said.

NANS said its position was to support the fight against financial crimes while encouraging adherence to the rule of law.

“We want a Nigeria where financial crimes have no place, where accountability is upheld, and where the law applies equally to every citizen,” Ademola said.