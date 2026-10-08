2027: Edo APC seeks one-man-one-vote strategy

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, has urged members of the party to adopt a “one man, one vote” strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tenebe made the call while addressing APC members during the party’s statewide mobilisation tour of Okpella, Agenebode and Fugar in Etsako East and Etsako Central Local Government Areas of the state.

The party had earlier visited Igarra and Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, as well as Auchi Township Stadium and Azama Primary School in Etsako West Local Government Area.

Tenebe, who accompanied Governor Monday Okpebholo on the mobilisation tour, urged party members to mobilise voters peacefully and avoid quarrels and violence in their efforts to secure support for the APC.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and Governor Okpebholo for what he described as their developmental efforts in the country and the state.

“We have all seen the developmental stride of our governor, the son of President Tinubu. Governor Okpebholo is working as well as President Tinubu. We all need to support our party for continued development,” Tenebe said.

He urged party members to maintain the “one man, one vote” principle, saying the votes of the electorate would be needed to support the APC in the 2027 elections.

“We need to maintain the one man, one vote concept introduced by our leader. Our vote is what is needed to return President Tinubu to power and ensure the developmental stride continues in Nigeria,” he said.

Tenebe said the APC required the support of voters across Edo State ahead of the 2027 election, which he described as important to the country’s political direction.

He also defended the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy, saying the policy had made more resources available to state governments for development.

In Fugar, the administrative headquarters of Etsako Central Local Government Area, Tenebe paid tribute to the late Chief Dan Osi Orbih, a prominent politician from the area, and acknowledged his contributions to Edo politics.

Okpebholo seeks votes for Tinubu

Also speaking, Governor Okpebholo said the votes of the people would be needed to sustain what he described as the developmental strides of the Tinubu administration.

The governor said Tinubu had shown political courage by removing the fuel subsidy and introducing measures to address what he described as corruption associated with the subsidy regime.

According to him, the policy had increased resources available to state governments for development.

“The removal of fuel subsidy has brought about development across all sectors of the Nigerian economy, especially the security sector, as security has improved across the nation,” Okpebholo said.

He urged residents to participate in the 2027 election, saying the poll would be significant to the country’s political direction.

“In January 2027, we would be facing a major election in Nigeria and this election will shape Nigeria. I urge you all to play your part and ensure massive votes for our party to return our President to enable him continue his developmental stride in the nation,” he said.