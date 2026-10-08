NLC draws battle line with FG, gives 14-day ultimatum on petrol, wages

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By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to take urgent measures to reduce the price of petrol and commence the renegotiation of the national minimum wage, warning that failure to meet its demands could trigger further action by the labour movement.

The ultimatum was contained in a communiqué issued after a joint meeting of the NLC National Executive Council, NEC, and Central Working Committee, CWC, held at Labour House, Abuja.

NLC in a communique by its President, Joe Ajaero said the deadline would begin on Friday, October 9, and called on its affiliates and progressive allies to remain on high alert and prepared for what it described as “decisive efforts” against policies it considers detrimental to workers and the wider population.

According to the Communique “Having extensively discussed the grave economic, political, and crises of survival ravaging workers and the nation at large, NEC-in-session, in conjunction with the CWC, resolves as follows: “The joint meeting-in-session notes with profound alarm the deepening misery inflicted on the Nigerian working class and the broader masses by the neo-liberal policies of the federal government and its state institutions. Inflation continues to soar unabated, the naira remains traumatised, wages have been rendered worthless, and the cost of living has become unbearable.

“The ruling elite, acting as enforcers of global monopoly capital, have demonstrated a worrying indifference to the suffering of the people, choosing instead to transfer the burden of their fiscal negligence onto the already impoverished working masses thus abandoned the people to the dictates of comprador fat cats.

“NEC-in-session declares that no society can sustainably develop under a regime of corporate plunder and neo-liberal enslavement. The Nigerian working people must therefore remain resolute, organised, and uncompromising in the collective struggle for a fair and equitable Nigeria.

Minimum wage

“The joint meeting observes with grave concern that the current national minimum wage has been rendered worthless by the relentless depreciation of the naira and the astronomical rise in the cost of living. Nigerian workers can no longer afford the basic necessities of life; food, shelter, healthcare, transportation, and education; on their current wages.

“Consequently, NEC-in-session demands that the federal government commences the renegotiation of the national minimum wage before the end of this month. The Congress demands a living wage that reflects the true cost of living and the dignity of the Nigerian worker. Any further delay by the federal government remains unacceptable.

Petrol price

“The joint meeting reiterates its call on the federal government to work with relevant agencies to immediately reduce the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. The exorbitant pump price of petrol has had a cascading effect on the cost of transportation, food, and other essential goods, further deepening the hardship of workers and the masses. The government must abandon its insensitive policies that have allowed for indiscriminate hikes in the price of petroleum products which has only served to enrich a handful of oil marketers while pauperising the masses.

Tax relief

“The joint meeting demands that the federal government grant tax relief to workers as agreed and immediately provide Wage Awards to workers to cushion the impact of the rising cost of living. These measures are the bare minimum required to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian workers and restore a measure of dignity to their lives. The government cannot continue to demand sacrifice from workers while not offering any relief to the suffering masses and workers.

Resolution

“The joint meeting issues a two-week ultimatum to the federal government, beginning from Friday, the 9th day of October, 2026 within which it is expected to, among other things:

“Take measures to reduce the price of petrol across the nation to what it was at the signing of the current national minimum wage in 2024 to cushion the impact of the energy crisis on workers and masses as being done by other nations of the world;

“Commence the process of renegotiating a new national minimum wage;

“Implement the dictates of the Terms of Settlement reached with Joint Health Sector Unions & Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (JOHESU) on the 5th day of February, 2026, and other new demands that have arisen since then.

“Implement the demands of the Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council (JPSNC). Failure of which the NLC will be compelled to take remedial steps as would be directed by the relevant Organs.

“NEC-in-session reaffirms the historical responsibility of the NLC to resist all forms of exploitation and oppression. It calls on all affiliates, and progressive allies to remain on high alert and fully prepared to engage in decisive efforts against all anti-people policies. The Congress reiterates that the Nigerian working people must remain resolute, organised, and uncompromising in the collective struggle for a fair and equitable Nigeria.