Police arrest suspect over death of 90-year-old woman in Kogi

Nigeria Police

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the death of a 90-year-old woman, Mrs Juliana Joel, in Ogori, Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, with the suspect subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lokoja, for further investigation.

According to reports from the community, the deceased was found dead in her residence, but the circumstances surrounding her death have yet to be established by the police.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Afusat Oiyza Salihu, said the suspect had been transferred to the SCID for further investigation.

Salihu said: “I can only confirm that a suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lokoja, for further investigation regarding a case that concerns the death of a 90-year-old woman, Mrs Juliana Joel, in Ogori.”

She said the identity of the suspect would be made public after the conclusion of the investigation.

The police spokesperson also said further details about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death would be released after the investigation.

The command has not disclosed the motive for the incident or provided further details about the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.

The suspect remains subject to investigation, and no determination of criminal responsibility has been made.