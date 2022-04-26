File: President Muhammadu Buhari

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu as the Controller General Federal Fire Service.

Secretary to the Civil Defence, Fire Immigration and Correctional Service Board, Hajia Aisha Rufai disclosed this in a statement Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the appointment is with effect from Friday 22nd April, 2022.

“Until his appointment, Engr Abdulganiyu was the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Administration and Supplies in the Federal Fire Service.

“Engr. Abdulganiyu commenced his career at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as Higher Technical Officer in 1991. He held several positions in the Ministry before his redeployment to the Federal Fire Service in 1999.

“Engr. Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu MNSE, MIFire, E, COREN, was born on the 13th August 1965 to the family of Alh. Umar Olola Jaji in Ilorin, Kwara State. He holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering obtained in 1999 and he is married with children”, she stated.

