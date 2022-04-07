By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Thursday, dismissed an appeal the All Progressive Congress, APC, filed to challenge the judgment of the Federal High Court which ordered it to swear in the Stephen Leo Ntukekpu led Executive of its chapter in Akwa-Ibom State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous verdict by a three-man panel of Justices, based its decision to dismiss the matter, on an application that was made by the lead counsel to the APC, Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN.

Akintola, SAN, had in the application, notified the appellate court of his client’s decision to abide by the high court judgment that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Akintola further informed the court that his client, the APC, had already enforced the said judgment by swearing in Nkukekpo as the Akwa-Ibom State Chairman of the party.

He told the court that other Plaintiffs in the judgment of the lower court were also sworn in as Executive members of the party in the State.

Counsel to the Plaintiffs, Chief Umeh Kalu, SAN, did not oppose the application for withdrawal, likewise the lawyer that represented the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Umar Farouk, SAN.

Consequently, the panel headed by Justice Haruna Tsamani, accordingly dismissed the appeal, thereby putting to rest, the leadership tussle that hitherto rocked the APC in Akwa-Ibom state.

Other members of the panel that agreed to dismissal of the appeal on Thursday, were Justic Ugochukwu Ogakwu and Bature Gafai.

Reacting to the judgment, the APC Chairman in Akwa-Ibom State, Nkukekpo, hailed the decision of the APC to withdraw the appeal and enforce the judgment of the lower court by swearing in members of his Exco.

He equally lauded the appellate court for dismissing the appeal, even as he extended his hands of fellowship to aggreived members of the party in the state, urging them to join hands with him to move the party forward with a view to taking over the Akwa-Ibom state government House in the 2023 general election.

Among APC dignitaries that were at the Court of Appeal for the judgement, included the former Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the Party, John James Akpan Udoedehe.

It will be recalled that the high court had on March 17, sacked the Augustine Ekanem-led leadership of the APC in Akwa-Ibom State and declared the Ntukekpo-led Excos as the authentic leadership of the party in the State.

Trial Justice Taiwo Taiwo went ahead to order the party to swear Nkukekpo-led Executives.

The court equally ordered APC to swear in Uduakobong Peter Udoh and Uko Obonodo Ini as the state Secretary and woman leader of the state Executive Council.

The judgement followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/635/2021, which the Plaintiffs filed against the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni ( former National Chairman Caretaker/Extra ordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC); Senator John James Akpanudoedehe (former Secretary caretaker/Extra ordinary conventional planning committee of the APC) and the INEC.